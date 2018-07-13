2018 BMW X3 runs at just right the temperature

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
The 2018 BMW X3 is the third generation of the popular crossover, but it's pretty much the same as last year.
While it's available as a six-cylinder M40i edition, our tester here is the base 30i with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine.
This engine makes 248 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, going to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission.
The X3 can scoot to 60 miles per hour in a BMW-estimated six seconds flat.
Behind the spacious second row seat is 28.7 cubic feet of space, which expands to 62.7 cubes when those rear seats are flipped down.
Adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping functionality and traffic jam assist are all part of BMW's $1,700 Driving Assistant Plus package.
Lane-departure warning, blind-spot monitoring, daytime pedestrian detection and forward collision warning with emergency braking aren't standard, but are bundled in the $900 Driving Assistance package.
The interior is spacious and well laid out, with controls in easy reach.
BMW's iDrive 6.0 system can be controlled via the 10-inch touchscreen or the rotary controller between the seats. Gesture control is also on hand, but it's more of a gimmick than anything else.
The 2018 BMW X3 starts at $42,650, not including $995 for destination. Keep scrolling for more photos of this classic crossover.