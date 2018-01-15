Photos
BMW's new X2 finally makes landfall at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show.

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

The premium crossover is pretty small for an SUV, sitting 3 inches shorter and 3 inches lower than the X1.

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

Though based on a front-wheel-drive platform, the new X2 will come standard with all wheels driven.

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

Under the hood, you'll find a 2.0-liter, turbocharged four-cylinder engine making 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque.

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

The scale of the X2 feels more "hatchback" than "SUV," but BMW's betting that active urbanites will be more drawn to the latter.

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

Inside, the cabin is pretty standard fare BMW, which means premium materials and smart design.

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

In the dashboard, you'll find up to an 8.8-inch version of the latest generation iDrive infotainment system with available Apple CarPlay.

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

The 2018 BMW X2 hits the road in spring 2018. Stay tuned for more details as they emerge.

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

Keep clicking through for even more pictures of the 2018 BMW X2 at the Detroit Auto Show. 

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
