BMW's new X2 finally makes landfall at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show.
The premium crossover is pretty small for an SUV, sitting 3 inches shorter and 3 inches lower than the X1.
Though based on a front-wheel-drive platform, the new X2 will come standard with all wheels driven.
Under the hood, you'll find a 2.0-liter, turbocharged four-cylinder engine making 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque.
The scale of the X2 feels more "hatchback" than "SUV," but BMW's betting that active urbanites will be more drawn to the latter.
Inside, the cabin is pretty standard fare BMW, which means premium materials and smart design.
In the dashboard, you'll find up to an 8.8-inch version of the latest generation iDrive infotainment system with available Apple CarPlay.
The 2018 BMW X2 hits the road in spring 2018. Stay tuned for more details as they emerge.
