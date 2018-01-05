2018 BMW X2 starts at $38,400, tops out above $50,000

Enlarge Image BMW

The 2018 BMW X2 will be the smallest BMW SUV you can buy in the US, and while a small footprint doesn't always guarantee a low price, the X2 is priced pretty sensibly.

A base 2018 BMW X2 xDrive28i will set you back $38,400 before destination and fees. The 'xDrive28i' part of its name refers to the X2's standard powertrain -- a 2.0-liter turbocharged I4, good for 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and standard all-wheel drive.

Standard equipment on the X2 includes a 6.5-inch infotainment screen, 40/20/40 split folding rear seats, 18-inch wheels and vinyl seating surfaces, and that's about it. Hell, you'll have to pay $300 just to get Apple CarPlay. Heated front seats? $550, but it heats the wheel, too. Parking sensors will set you back another $800, if you so choose.

$40,750 will get you the X2 Convenience, which adds power folding mirrors, satellite radio, keyless entry, a panoramic moonroof and auto-dimming mirrors. $43,350 moves you up to the X2 Premium, which tacks on a head-up display, navigation and remote connected services.

If you want something a bit sportier, the X2 can also be had with the M Sport X package. Starting at $43,050, the M Sport X package adds a sport setting on the transmission, paddle shifters, bigger wheels and aluminum interior trim. The most expensive arrangement is the M Sport X Premium, which adds the same benefits as the standard X2 Premium, but the price bumps up to $45,650.

If you tick every options box along the way on the most expensive X2, you could walk away with a car costing more than $53,000. That's probably not how most buyers will go about it, instead opting for something a bit more sensible. Either way, whether you want it expensive or not so much, there's probably an X2 out there for you. Fiddle with the configurator and see how yours turns out. Full pricing is below: