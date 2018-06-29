2018 BMW R NineT Urban G/S: Old style meets new brap

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The BMW R NineT Urban G/S is the latest member of BMW's heritage-inspired air-cooled R NineT line.
It's packing an 1170cc air-cooled boxer twin, shaft drive, nonadjustable suspension and a smaller price tag than the original R NineT.
The NineT's engine comes from the 2004-2012 BMW R1200GS adventure bike where it labored away mostly behind the scenes.
In this application the air-cooled boxer really shines, making boatloads of power and torque with a nice noise to-boot.
Don't let the high-mount mudguard and headlight fairing fool you, this G/S is meant for city streets and canyon roads.
The boxer twin is as synonymous to BMW motorcycles as the inline-six is to BMW cars.
The R NineT Urban GS is packed with incredible little details like this embossed logo on its huge intake trumpet.
The R NineT's flat, thin seat is good for around town rides, but some of our editors found it less tolerable on longer trips.
One of the biggest disappointments with the R NineT Urban G/S is the lack of instrumentation. This analog speedometer and small LCD display are all you get. No tach, no fuel gauge.
The small BMW roundel inside the headlight reflector is another little touch that proves the R NineT is a premium product.