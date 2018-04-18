2018 Audi Q7 is a suburban stunner

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
If you're in the market for a larger luxury SUV and occasionally need to call upon a third row of seats, your search should start right here.
Audi's current exterior design language errs towards subtlety, and the Q7 is no exception.
While you can outfit the Q7 with a 333-horsepower supercharged V6, all it does is reduce fuel economy and add to the base price.
The base engine is a 2.0-liter turbo I4 putting out 252 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque, mated to standard all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission.
The ride quality is superb, thanks to smooth suspension tuning and chunky 255/60-series all-season Goodyear tires wrapped around 18-inch alloy wheels.
The EPA rates the 2.0-liter Q7 at 19 mpg city and 25 mpg highway. Without putting too much effort into it, I see highway fuel economy between 25 and 26 mpg.
Audi's MMI infotainment system is very thorough, and while it's easy to get lost in a forest of contextual menus, navigation is painless thanks to a sensible dial-and-touchpad combination.
Virtual Cockpit is available, and it's a must-have. Part of a $2,000 package, VC mirrors the infotainment system on a configurable gauge cluster screen.
The 2018 Audi Q7 is the high-water mark in a popular segment, and it's worth your attention.
