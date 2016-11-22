2016 Dodge Challenger Scat Pack looks mean and lean

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The Challenger R/T Scat Pack gets a 6.4-liter V8 engine good for 485 horsepower and 475 pound-feet of torque.
Sure, it doesn't have as much power as the bonkers, and somewhat terrifying, 707 horsepower of the Hellcat version, but it's also much less expensive.
A 2016 Challenger R/T Scat Pack will set you back just $37,995.
Power goes to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. Stick lovers, rejoice as a six-speed manual transmission is standard.
The front fascia remains true to the original 1969 Challenger.
The automatic transmission returns 15 mpg city and 25 mpg highway, due to cylinder deactivation.
Just. Gorgeous.
The driver-centric cabin includes a small steering wheel and a center console angled toward the left seat.
The seats are not the most comfortable in the 2016 Challenger R/T Scat Pack, but they sure are pretty.
Performance pages help you get the most out of your track time with the 2016 Challenger. Click through for more photos of this iconic muscle car.
Sport mode features controls for the engine and transmission, steering, traction control and paddle shifters.
2016 Dodge Challenger Performance Pages gauges screen
2016 Dodge Challenger Performance Pages engine screen
2016 Dodge Challenger “Tic-Toc-Tach”-inspired gauges
2016 Dodge Challenger trapezoidal shaped console