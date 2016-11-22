2016 Dodge Challenger Scat Pack looks mean and lean

  • 1
  • dg016008clap1vdo1vlo4tfon7vslvp3k1o2.jpg
  • dg016013clsub8r8mshanqbe42u1nfj8s96c.jpg
  • 10
  • 11
  • 12
  • 13
  • 14
  • 15
  • 16
  • 17
  • 18
  • 19
  • 20
The Challenger R/T Scat Pack gets a 6.4-liter V8 engine good for 485 horsepower and 475 pound-feet of torque.

Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
Sure, it doesn't have as much power as the bonkers, and somewhat terrifying, 707 horsepower of the Hellcat version, but it's also much less expensive.

Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
A 2016 Challenger R/T Scat Pack will set you back just $37,995.

Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
Power goes to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. Stick lovers, rejoice as a six-speed manual transmission is standard.

Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
The front fascia remains true to the original 1969 Challenger.

Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
The automatic transmission returns 15 mpg city and 25 mpg highway, due to cylinder deactivation.

Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
Just. Gorgeous.

Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
The driver-centric cabin includes a small steering wheel and a center console angled toward the left seat.

Photo by Dodge
The seats are not the most comfortable in the 2016 Challenger R/T Scat Pack, but they sure are pretty.

Photo by Dodge
Performance pages help you get the most out of your track time with the 2016 Challenger. Click through for more photos of this iconic muscle car.

Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
Sport mode features controls for the engine and transmission, steering, traction control and paddle shifters.

Photo by Dodge
Photo by Dodge
2016 Dodge Challenger Performance Pages gauges screen

Photo by Dodge
2016 Dodge Challenger Performance Pages engine screen

Photo by Dodge
2016 Dodge Challenger “Tic-Toc-Tach”-inspired gauges

Photo by Dodge
2016 Dodge Challenger trapezoidal shaped console

Photo by Dodge
Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
2016 Dodge Challenger Scat Pack looks mean and lean

