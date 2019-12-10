Meet one of the rarest Corvettes: An original L88 big block model

A lump sum of $4 million can buy you a lot of things, or maybe just one expensive car.
At $3.95 million, this fits the bill.
This is a 1967 Chevy Corvette with its original L88 427-cubic-inch, big-block V8 still under the hood.
The L88 engine is a legend in its own right, and most Corvettes fitted with the massive power plant underwent racing duty.
Only 20 of these Corvettes with the L88 big block were made.
Roughly 10 of them survive today.
This is the only L88 coupe that still exists.
It puts out over 500 horsepower.
In the past 10 years, various owners tracked down every single part and component for a full restoration, ensuring the car features every nut and bolt it would have when it left the factory decades ago
