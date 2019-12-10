This is what a $4 million Corvette looks like

Enlarge Image Corvette Mike

A lump sum of $4 million can buy you a lot of things, or maybe just one expensive car. Maybe that car is some sort of new exotic, or maybe it's something a tad older, but incredibly collectible.

At $3.95 million, this fits the bill. This is a 1967 Chevy Corvette with its original L88 427 cubic inch, big-block V8 still under the hood. The L88 engine is a legend in its own right, and most Corvettes fitted with the massive power plant hit the track for racing duty. About half of them survived, according to Corvette Mike, the classic car dealer specializing in Corvettes and this car's sale said in its announcement.

Only 20 of these Corvettes with the L88 big block were made, which left 10 of them surviving today. Of those, three still house the original engine, and this Sunfire Yellow model is the only coupe. The other two are convertibles. It's not uncommon for automakers to basically offer race-prepped packages for cars today, but back in the late 1960s, this one was bad-ass machine.

It puts out over 500 horsepower, Chevy plopped a heavy-duty four-speed manual transmission in, heavy duty power brakes are present and a cowl induction hood keeps things sinister. It's truly the end-all-be-all of C2-generation Corvettes. On top of the tantalizing specs, this car has undergone an extensive restoration.

In the past 10 years, various owners tracked down every single part and component for a full restoration, ensuring the car features every nut and bolt it would have when it left the factory decades ago. Corvette Mike completed things over the past 13 months, and as it reached the finish line, it was awarded multiple honors within the Corvette community.

Oh, and the car is incredibly well-documented with just a measly 264 miles on the odometer after 52 years. There's a video interview with the original owner, original sales contract, order copy, matching VINs and the original Nevada title. For collectors, it doesn't get better than this.

You'll need to be the judge as to whether or not it's worth nearly $4 million, but the next owner will certainly have one hell of a car on their hands.