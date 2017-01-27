What to expect from the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

Up Next Watch how an engine warms up, thanks to a thermal camera

Geneva plays host to one of the most interesting auto shows of the year, where supercars and conceptual masterpieces play alongside far more pedestrian offerings. This year looks to be no different, but before the show kicks off in March, let's give you a refresher on what to expect.

Alpine sports car

Alpine never made a name for itself in the US, outside of hardcore motorsports fans and Gran Turismo junkies. But that doesn't make its return any less exciting!

Alpine is set to debut its first production car since the 1990s at the Geneva show, and it's looking quite promising. This Renault subsidiary promises a midengine, rear-wheel-drive sports coupe with proportions familiar to fans of the storied marque.

It might be called the A120, or it might not, but no matter what, it'll probably end up in another racing game sooner or later.

Enlarge Image Alpine

McLaren Super Series

McLaren is set to debut the first supercar in what will become a revamped Super Series. Currently, that lineup includes the 570S, 570GT, 650S and 675LT.

Here's what we know so far. It'll pack a brand new carbon fiber monocoque, which will help drop curb weight to 40 pounds less than the current McLaren 650S -- 2,828 pounds, for those of you keeping score at home. You can even spec the car to show off a bit of its naked chassis after it leaves the factory.

It'll arrive with active aerodynamics that work to produce 50 percent more downforce than the 650S. A new door design aids cooling, boosting efficiency by about 15 percent. It's unlikely that this will be McLaren's first hybrid supercar (P1 notwithstanding -- that's a hypercar), but rest assured, those are on the way, too.

Enlarge Image McLaren

Mitsubishi SUV

Mitsubishi has a new SUV coming to Geneva. No, it's not as exciting as the McLaren, but for a brand that could desperately use a sales injection in the US, it'll be a good thing nevertheless.

The proportions look similar to the XR PHEV concept that debuted at last year's Geneva show, although the front end looks more in tune with the current Outlander. When it arrives in the US, it will slot between the Outlander and the Outlander Sport.

The only thing that concerns me is the name -- Mitsubishi won't admit to anything on the record, but Auto Express claimed that it would reuse the Eclipse name for its newest SUV. Some things are better left in the past, Mitsubishi, and that includes this name.

Enlarge Image Mitsubishi

Pagani Huayra Roadster

It's a Pagani Huayra without a roof. I hope you weren't expecting a revolutionary change here.

The Huayra Roadster will likely arrive with the same engine in the fixed-roof variant -- a 6.0-liter V12, good for about 730 horsepower and 737 pound-feet of torque. A BC model could come later with 789 horsepower, because why stop at 730?

Only 100 examples will be built, and most of them are probably spoken for already. The car was shown off to Pagani buyers and executives at last year's Monterey Car Week festivities. Sadly, we were not in attendance, which makes sense, because neither our salaries nor Roadshow's budget can bear a car loan of that magnitude.

Enlarge Image Pagani

Porsche 911 GT3 refresh

Porsche is in the midst of upgrading its entire lineup. First off, the 2017 911 boasted turbochargers on the base model. Other variants have since arrived, most recently including a refreshed GTS line. Now, it's the GT3's turn for a little touchup.

Auto Express reports that a refreshed GT3 will make its debut in Geneva. It should arrive with a six-speed manual gearbox (as the gods above intended) and a new motor. AE's report claims that motor will expand to 4.0 liters of displacement, with power levels north of 500 horsepower. Sounds good to us!

Enlarge Image Porsche

Subaru Crosstrek

This one isn't a supercar, either, but it's responsible for keeping Subaru's sales nice and super, that's for sure.

Subaru will debut a new XV at Geneva, and it will arrive in the US under the Crosstrek name. Like before, it is expected to be little more than an Impreza hatchback with a higher ride height and some additional body cladding around the wheel arches. That formula seems to work just fine, since it sells like hotcakes in the US.

No, there probably won't be a WRX or STI variant available. Yes, we wish there were, too. Hell, we'd be fine with a regular hatchback variant of either, but even that seems like too much to ask of Subaru these days.

Enlarge Image Subaru

Toyota Yaris hot hatch

Yes, you read that correctly. Toyota will bring a proper hot hatch to Geneva, based on the diminutive Yaris. It may not come to the US, but it's a start.

This new Yaris is meant to split the difference between the current Yaris, which is rather boring, and Toyota's new Yaris rally car, which is the opposite of boring. It's expected to put out more than 210 horsepower, which in a hatch of its size sounds positively delicious.

The US hot-hatch market has been stagnant for some time. Sure, we get the occasional Ford Focus RS or Volkswagen Golf R, but when it comes to cheaper fun, the Ford Fiesta ST and Fiat 500 Abarth could stand to have additional competition.

Enlarge Image Toyota

Vauxhall Insignia

You might be thinking, "What's a Vauxhall matter to me?" Well, considering what you see here will become the next Buick Regal, I'd venture to say it matters, even if only a little bit.

The new Vauxhall Insignia will make its debut in Geneva, and I'm actually pretty excited for it. Why, you ask? Because it looks the business! It's sleek, it's aggressive, and it's a far cry from Buick designs of yore. Between the new Encore, the new Lacrosse and this, Buick's got a design revolution on its hands.

Volkswagen Arteon

Late last year, rumors cropped up regarding the imminent demise of the Volkswagen CC, a swoopy-coupe sedan that's basically a Passat but fancier. If it does get replaced, odds are the Arteon will be that replacement.

VW bills the Arteon as a totally new car that sits atop the Passat in the lineup, exactly where the current CC lives. It has the same sort of styling, albeit with a fresher coat of paint. It could expand its wheelbase, though, to better differentiate the brands and to better appeal to China, which has a love for long-wheelbase sedans.