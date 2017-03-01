Watch the Lamborghini Huracan Performante dominate the Nurburgring

In the racing universe, 5 seconds is an eternity. Porsche will use that eternity to figure out exactly how it lost the Nürburgring production car lap record to Lamborghini's new Huracan Performante supercar.

The Huracan Performante ran a single lap of the Nürburgring Nordschleife in 6:52.01, which is a full 5 seconds faster than the previous record holder, the Porsche 918 Spyder. It's also 7 seconds faster than Lamborghini's own Aventador SV, which is more of a flagship than the Huracan. Whoops.

The fastest street-legal car to run the 'Ring is still the Radical SR8 LM with a time of 6:48, but that's not really a production car, per se. The Huracan Performante is a special edition of the V10 supercar, packing active aerodynamics and a lower curb weight than the standard Huracan. As you can tell from the video, those changes make it bleedin' quick. Now, we just need to see what the thing looks like.