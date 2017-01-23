Subaru to unveil next-gen Crosstrek at 2017 Geneva Motor Show

Last year in Geneva, Subaru showed off its XV Concept, giving us a hint at the automaker's next-gen crossover. Now, just one year later, we'll get to see the real thing in exactly the same place.

Subaru will show off the production-ready Crosstrek, called the XV outside the US, at the Geneva Motor Show in March. It's giving us a few hints as to what to expect, thanks to a very dark teaser that shows off little more than the roofline, a bit of the taillights and some of the character lines along the side.

Enlarge Image Subaru

Then again, there won't be much of a surprise to begin with. The previous-generation Crosstrek was little more than a five-door Impreza hatchback on stilts, and based on the teaser, that's not going to change. The taillight shape is the same as the new-for-2017 Impreza hatchback, as is, well, most of the rest of what we can see. Expect more ground clearance, some body cladding and different wheels, as well.

Don't expect much to change under the skin, either. Subaru's 2.0-liter flat-four engine will likely come along for the ride, as will its standard all-wheel drive system. Like the Impreza, the EyeSight suite of active and passive safety systems should make an appearance, as well.

If you really want to dream, you can always wish for a WRX or STI variant of the Crosstrek, but your delusions of grandeur (which I share, worry not) will likely go unanswered. There used to be a hybrid variant of the Crosstrek, as well, but it's anybody's guess as to whether or not that'll come back. We'll find out more in Geneva.

Subaru's Crosstrek is wildly popular in the crossover-crazed US market. According to GoodCarBadCar.net, the Crosstrek had its best sales month in December 2016, with more than 10,000 units sold. It's performed admirably before then, selling between 6,000 and 8,000 units per month on average. The Impreza does well against its lifted brethren, but it had a hard time matching the Crosstrek's sales figures in 2016, and that's with multiple variants being on sale simultaneously.