2018 Volvo XC60 promises new auto-steering driver tech, new looks

Volvo will bring yet another SUV under its new design language when it unveils the XC60 at the Geneva Motor Show next week. It also brings some new driver-assistance tech to the table.

The 2018 XC60 will arrive with three new safety systems. All three involve the use of automated steering to help guide the driver away from trouble, instead of limiting its use to a semiautonomous cruise control system.

Enlarge Image Volvo

Two of the three systems are updates. The XC60's autonomous emergency braking will provide steering assistance to help the driver avoid a collision if brakes alone won't prevent it. It'll operate between speeds of 31 and 62 mph. The XC60's blind spot monitor can now prevent a driver from changing lines into another vehicle or obstacle.

The last system, Oncoming Lane Mitigation, is new. Steering assistance takes center stage once again. This time, it's used to -- as the name suggests -- steer the driver back into the correct lane if they move over the yellow line toward an oncoming vehicle. Volvo hopes that its bevy of active and passive driver aids will prevent any serious injuries or deaths in its vehicles by 2020.

Volvo also sent out a few teasers to give us an idea of the XC60's new look. From what I can see, it looks good. The "Thor's Hammer" headlights are present, as is a taillight design that's very close to the 90 series Volvo cars -- V90, S90 and XC90. Given how handsome the new XC90 is, I can't imagine Volvo will stray too far from its newly established formula.

We'll find out next week!