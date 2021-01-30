Tesla Model S refresh, 2021 Cadillac Escalade driven and more: Roadshow's week in review

Tesla

Welcome to the week in review, Roadshow reader. It's the time when we take a pause and round up the best we saw from the week now behind us. And this week turned out to be a big one, especially if you're a Tesla fan.

If you missed the big Tesla news, read on for it below and check out some of the cars our editors spent time with during the week ending Jan. 30 while you're at it.

Top reviews

Roadshow's Editor-in-Chief Tim Stevens took Cadillac's latest luxo-barge for a ride and found it pretty darn delightful. The 2021 Cadillac Escalade surprised him at how well it all came together.

Click here to read our 2021 Cadillac Escalade review.

Reviews Editor Jon Wong slipped behind the wheel of the 2022 Acura MDX to see how the new flagship SUV behaves with its new duds and greater focus on performance. Perhaps more importantly, it also feels like a true luxury SUV.

Click here to read our 2022 Acura MDX first drive review.

The recently refreshed 2021 Lexus IS 300 was Reviews Editor Emme Hall's subject this week and she thinks it's still just ever so slightly short of greatness. You'll have to read on to understand why.

Click here to read our 2021 Lexus IS 300 review.

Top news

Top videos

Now playing: Watch this: 2022 Acura MDX is a sharper and smarter luxury SUV

Jon Wong goes on camera to give us a closer look at the 2022 MDX.

Now playing: Watch this: New Tesla Model S and X getting weird steering wheel,...

Reviews Editor Antuan Goodwin gives his reaction to the new Model S and Model X.