Tesla Model S refresh, 2021 Cadillac Escalade driven and more: Roadshow's week in review

Top reviews
Roadshow's Editor-in-Chief Tim Stevens took Cadillac's latest luxo-barge for a ride and found it pretty darn delightful. The 2021 Cadillac Escalade surprised him at how well it all came together.
Click here to read our 2021 Cadillac Escalade review.
Reviews Editor Jon Wong slipped behind the wheel of the 2022 Acura MDX to see how the new flagship SUV behaves with its new duds and greater focus on performance. Perhaps more importantly, it also feels like a true luxury SUV.
Click here to read our 2022 Acura MDX first drive review.
The recently refreshed 2021 Lexus IS 300 was Reviews Editor Emme Hall's subject this week and she thinks it's still just ever so slightly short of greatness. You'll have to read on to understand why.
Click here to read our 2021 Lexus IS 300 review.
Top news
- Tesla Model S gets a new look: The EV maker revealed a refreshed Model S this week and it has a big surprise.
- The surprise is a wild yoke steering wheel: It's not clear if it's even federally legal, but the Model S' new interior features a Knight Rider-like steering wheel.
- GM wants to be all-electric by 2035: The US' largest automaker aims to end production of all vehicles powered by an internal-combustion engine in just 14 years.
- Biden administration bets big on American EVs: The president said this week the government will convert the entire federal fleet of vehicles to zero-emission EVs.
- Volkswagen is going to build a boat: Well, sort of. It's partnering with a company that builds solar-electric yachts to put its MEB EV platform into a vessel next year.
- 2022 BMW M5 CS breaks cover: It's the automaker's quickest production car and looks mighty good in green.
Top videos
Jon Wong goes on camera to give us a closer look at the 2022 MDX.
Reviews Editor Antuan Goodwin gives his reaction to the new Model S and Model X.