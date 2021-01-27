The Highlander isn't an off-road champ, but it can definitely hold its own on dusty trails.
I finally got a chance to get our long-term Toyota Highlander out for some light dirt driving in Moab, Utah.
Don't expect the Highlander to conquer the rockiest trail out there, but it does a fine job on non-technical trails.
If you want to go after harder trails, stick with the gas-powered Highlander with its multiterrain select system.
The hybrid makes do with a Trail mode that switches up the throttle and transmission mapping for more control at slower speeds.
Trail mode also ensures that the all-wheel-drive system provides more torque to the rear and switches up the traction control to throw more power to the wheel with grip.
The Highlander also rocked a bit of snow while in Utah.
The Highlander Hybrid is equipped with Bridgestone Alenza Sport A/S tires.
The all-seasons are fine for occasional light snow, but if you live where the weather is bad for months at a time, you should invest in a good set of winter tires.
The hybrid doesn't have a Snow mode, but the Trail mode works well at keeping the Highlander planted in the slick stuff.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid in the dirt and snow.
2020 Toyota Highlander hybrid: Dirt and snow time
