2020 Toyota Highlander hybrid: Dirt and snow time

The Highlander isn't an off-road champ, but it can definitely hold its own on dusty trails.

2020 Toyota Highlander hybrid Moab
1 of 23
Lyn Woodward

I finally got a chance to get our long-term Toyota Highlander out for some light dirt driving in Moab, Utah.

Read the article
2020 Toyota Highlander hybrid Moab
2 of 23
Lyn Woodward

Don't expect the Highlander to conquer the rockiest trail out there, but it does a fine job on non-technical trails.

Read the article
2020 Toyota Highlander hybrid Moab
3 of 23
Lyn Woodward

If you want to go after harder trails, stick with the gas-powered Highlander with its multiterrain select system.

Read the article
2020 Toyota Highlander hybrid Moab
4 of 23
Lyn Woodward

The hybrid makes do with a Trail mode that switches up the throttle and transmission mapping for more control at slower speeds. 

Read the article
2020 Toyota Highlander hybrid Moab
5 of 23
Lyn Woodward

Trail mode also ensures that the all-wheel-drive system provides more torque to the rear and switches up the traction control to throw more power to the wheel with grip.

Read the article
2020 Toyota Highlander hybrid Moab
6 of 23
Emme Hall/Roadshow

The Highlander also rocked a bit of snow while in Utah.

Read the article
2020 Toyota Highlander hybrid Moab
7 of 23
Emme Hall/Roadshow

The Highlander Hybrid is equipped with Bridgestone Alenza Sport A/S tires. 

Read the article
2020 Toyota Highlander hybrid Moab
8 of 23
Emme Hall/Roadshow

The all-seasons are fine for occasional light snow, but if you live where the weather is bad for months at a time, you should invest in a good set of winter tires.

Read the article
2020 Toyota Highlander hybrid Moab
9 of 23
Emme Hall/Roadshow

The hybrid doesn't have a Snow mode, but the Trail mode works well at keeping the Highlander planted in the slick stuff. 

Read the article
2020 Toyota Highlander hybrid Moab
10 of 23
Emme Hall/Roadshow

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid in the dirt and snow.

Read the article
2020 Toyota Highlander hybrid Moab
11 of 23
Lyn Woodward
Read the article
2020 Toyota Highlander hybrid Moab
12 of 23
Lyn Woodward
Read the article
2020 Toyota Highlander hybrid Moab
13 of 23
Lyn Woodward
Read the article
2020 Toyota Highlander hybrid Moab
14 of 23
Lyn Woodward
Read the article
2020 Toyota Highlander hybrid Moab
15 of 23
Lyn Woodward
Read the article
2020 Toyota Highlander hybrid Moab
16 of 23
Lyn Woodward
Read the article
2020 Toyota Highlander hybrid Moab
17 of 23
Lyn Woodward
Read the article
2020 Toyota Highlander hybrid Moab
18 of 23
Lyn Woodward
Read the article
2020 Toyota Highlander hybrid Moab
19 of 23
Lyn Woodward
Read the article
2020 Toyota Highlander hybrid Moab
20 of 23
Emme Hall/Roadshow
Read the article
2020 Toyota Highlander hybrid Moab
21 of 23
Emme Hall/Roadshow
Read the article
2020 Toyota Highlander hybrid Moab
22 of 23
Emme Hall/Roadshow
Read the article
2020 Toyota Highlander hybrid Moab
23 of 23
Emme Hall/Roadshow
Read the article
Refreshed Tesla Model S has a Knight Rider steering wheel

Refreshed Tesla Model S has a Knight Rider steering wheel

16 Photos
Dreaming of a Tesla Model S convertible? You're in luck

Dreaming of a Tesla Model S convertible? You're in luck

10 Photos
Tesla Model X Plaid gets a big interior overhaul

Tesla Model X Plaid gets a big interior overhaul

8 Photos
2021 Audi Q5 45: A showroom star

2021 Audi Q5 45: A showroom star

50 Photos
2021 Lexus IS 300 is sharper than ever

2021 Lexus IS 300 is sharper than ever

23 Photos
2021 Genesis GV80 makes a heck of a first impression

2021 Genesis GV80 makes a heck of a first impression

33 Photos
2022 BMW M5 CS: More speed, more gold

2022 BMW M5 CS: More speed, more gold

75 Photos