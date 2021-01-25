Roadshow editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

2021 Lexus IS 300 is sharper than ever

Lexus' compact sport sedan really looks great.

2021 Lexus IS 300
1 of 23
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

This is Lexus' updated IS 300 sport sedan.

2021 Lexus IS 300
2 of 23
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The IS 300 is a compact sedan that slots below the ES in the company's lineup.

2021 Lexus IS 300
3 of 23
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The interior is nicely appointed, but storage spaces are few and far between.

2021 Lexus IS 300
4 of 23
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The 10.3-inch infotainment screen has touch capabilities now, which is awesome. 

2021 Lexus IS 300
5 of 23
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The IS 300 AWD is powered by a 3.5-liter V6. If you get the rear-wheel-drive model, you get a 2.0-liter turbo I4.

2021 Lexus IS 300
6 of 23
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The V6 comes with an archaic six-speed transmission.

2021 Lexus IS 300
7 of 23
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The redesigned headlights look great.

2021 Lexus IS 300
8 of 23
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Actually, the whole dang IS looks great.

2021 Lexus IS 300
9 of 23
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The full-width LED taillights are cool.

2021 Lexus IS 300
10 of 23
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2021 Lexus IS 300.

2021 Lexus IS 300
11 of 23
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Lexus IS 300
12 of 23
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Lexus IS 300
13 of 23
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Lexus IS 300
14 of 23
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Lexus IS 300
15 of 23
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Lexus IS 300
16 of 23
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Lexus IS 300
17 of 23
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Lexus IS 300
18 of 23
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Lexus IS 300
19 of 23
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Lexus IS 300
20 of 23
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Lexus IS 300
21 of 23
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Lexus IS 300
22 of 23
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Lexus IS 300
23 of 23
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
