Lexus' compact sport sedan really looks great.
This is Lexus' updated IS 300 sport sedan.
The IS 300 is a compact sedan that slots below the ES in the company's lineup.
The interior is nicely appointed, but storage spaces are few and far between.
The 10.3-inch infotainment screen has touch capabilities now, which is awesome.
The IS 300 AWD is powered by a 3.5-liter V6. If you get the rear-wheel-drive model, you get a 2.0-liter turbo I4.
The V6 comes with an archaic six-speed transmission.
The redesigned headlights look great.
Actually, the whole dang IS looks great.
The full-width LED taillights are cool.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2021 Lexus IS 300.
Discuss: 2021 Lexus IS 300 is sharper than ever
