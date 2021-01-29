Why go dashing through the snow when you can obliterate everything in your path with this majestic beast?
This is the 2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV!
It sports a number of exterior refinements, like this headlights, which are far more subtle than before.
But in general, there's very little subtle about this rig.
It's as stately as ever, but the real changes are on the inside.
Here, a series of massive, curved OLED panels sweep from gauge cluster to infotainment.
Even to the left of the gauge cluster there's a separate touch screen.
And the gauge cluster itself can be repurposed for augmented reality.
Rear accommodations are more familiar, but boosted by smoother, independent rear suspension.
And, as ever, nearly endless cargo space.
The new Escalade is a real standout.
Discuss: 2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV dominates the seasons
