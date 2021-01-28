2022 Acura MDX ups its luxury and performance game

  • 2022-acura-mdx-a-spec-1
Acura rolls out a new fourth-generation MDX for the 2022 model year featuring fresh styling, more luxury, better technology and improved drive character.

The 2022 MDX borrows styling cues from the Precision Concept vehicle with a wider stance, more upright nose, slimmer headlights, longer hood line and more defined shoulders.

A-Spec versions of the 2022 Acura MDX feature additional styling touches on the inside including black trim, darker light housings and gray wheels.

Changes to the interior are more substantial with the MDX adopting a lower, sleeker dash that provides excellent visibility out the front.

Most 2022 MDX models come standard with Milano leather, plenty of soft-touch and stitched surfaces, aluminum trim and panoramic roof.

Thanks to a wheelbase that's been stretched nearly 3 inches, the MDX's second- and third-row seats are more spacious than before.

To elevate its tech game, the new MDX features a configurable gauge cluster, available head-up display and a 12.3-inch infotainment screen. 

A 3.5-liter V6 powers the new MDX producing 290 horsepower and 267 pound-feet of torque.

Working with the V6 is a new 10-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel-drive models return an EPA-estimated 19 miles per gallon in the city and 25 mpg on the highway.

The 2022 Acura MDX arrives in dealers at the beginning of February with a starting price tag of $47,935, including $1,025 for destination. Adding SH-AWD tacks $2,000 onto the bottom line of the base and Technology Package models.

