Refreshed Tesla Model S has a Knight Rider steering wheel

The updated electric sedan looks much better inside.

Tesla finally gave its Model S sedan a much needed refresh.

The bumpers have been tweaked and there are new wheel designs.

The completely redone interior is the star of the show.

The steering wheel is less of a wheel and more of a Knight Rider sci-fi yoke.

The Model S has a new 17-inch central touchscreen that Tesla says is basically a gaming computer.

The rear seats are more sculpted, and the interior has more storage space.

Rear seat passengers get their own 8-inch screen that can also run games.

The Model S' interior comes in black, white or beige, and with wood or carbon-fiber trim.

Keep swiping to see more of the updated Tesla Model S

