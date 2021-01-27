Refreshed Tesla Model S has a Knight Rider steering wheel

The updated electric sedan looks much better inside.
Tesla finally gave its Model S sedan a much needed refresh.
The bumpers have been tweaked and there are new wheel designs.
The completely redone interior is the star of the show.
The steering wheel is less of a wheel and more of a Knight Rider sci-fi yoke.
The Model S has a new 17-inch central touchscreen that Tesla says is basically a gaming computer.
The rear seats are more sculpted, and the interior has more storage space.
Rear seat passengers get their own 8-inch screen that can also run games.
The Model S' interior comes in black, white or beige, and with wood or carbon-fiber trim.
