Tesla tweets video of electric Semi hauling vehicles for delivery

The Tesla Semi isn't even in production yet, but it appears at least one early model is getting put to work.

Tesla on Monday tweeted a video of its all-electric Semi hauling a carrier's worth of Tesla vehicles. The tweet's caption makes it sound like the Semi is actively participating in delivering Tesla's production vehicles, and it definitely looks good doing it.

Tesla Semi out for deliveries — Tesla (@Tesla) April 1, 2019

This follows a tweet from CEO Elon Musk over the weekend, which showed a static picture of the Semi fully loaded for vehicle deliveries. In a follow-up tweet, Musk said the company has been "so mired in production [and] logistics for [the] past 18 months," and that he is "[r]eally looking [forward] to getting Semi into production."

Tesla Semi delivering Tesla cars pic.twitter.com/ttEpcW5d8G — Jung Musk (@elonmusk) March 30, 2019

Tesla has been placing ever more focus on delivering vehicles in the past several months. In November, Musk tweeted that Tesla "just acquired trucking capacity" to improve Model 3 delivery times. In March, a filing from the SEC showed that Tesla registered about $14 million worth of company stock in order to acquire trucks and trailers from California-based Central Valley Auto Transport, Inc., further boosting its delivery capabilities.

While the Semi is not yet a production vehicle, according to a text message from a Tesla spokesperson, the Semi has been used "many times" for hauling to and from Gigafactory and elsewhere, so it appears there are no issues surrounding the idea of using a development vehicle for real-deal deliveries. The spokesperson also confirmed that the cars in the video were actual owner vehicles, and that those vehicles were delivered to their owners using the Semi. Nevertheless, it's clear that Tesla is determined to get its own trucks delivering its own vehicles as the automaker expands its offerings and the markets in which they're sold.