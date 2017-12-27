Elon Musk tweets that he's 'dying' to build a pickup truck

Tesla

Tesla's got another big bruiser coming -- and this one won't just be for businesses.

The company will move on to build a pickup truck "right after" it's done with the Model Y, CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet Wednesday, adding that he's "dying" to make it.

I promise that we will make a pickup truck right after Model Y. Have had the core design/engineering elements in my mind for almost 5 years. Am dying to build it. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 26, 2017

That's still some time away given Musk said the Model Y should go into production "aspirationally in late 2019." In April, he also promised the pickup truck will be unveiled in "18 to 24 months."

In a separate tweet, Musk added the truck should be "slightly bigger" than an F150 to accommodate a supposedly game-changing feature, although he didn't elaborate on what that will be.

Similar total size. Maybe slightly bigger to account for a really gamechanging (I think) feature I’d like to add. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 26, 2017

Musk's tweet comes a little more than a month after Tesla unveiled its all-electric commercial Semi truck. This has drawn attention from the likes of logistics and transportation firms such as DHL, Titanium and UPS.

The Tesla Semi comes with just a few moving parts, burns no gas and theoretically won't ever need its brakes replacing. It can cover 500 miles on a charge while carrying a load, and features an advanced version of Tesla's Autopilot, which makes it one of the smartest trucks on the road.

CNET has reached out to Tesla for a comment.

Now Playing: Watch this: Watch Tesla unveil its new electric Semi

Technically Incorrect: Bringing you a fresh and irreverent take on tech.

