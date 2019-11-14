2020 Corvette C8 Tesla Model S Review Jeep Gladiator Review 2020 Kia Telluride Review Best cars under $30,000 Best luxury SUVs Best hybrid cars Favorite car tech features

Tesla trademarked Cybertruck and 'Cybrtrk' ahead of its planned debut

The ghost of the 1990s has returned to haunt us now that Elon Musk and Co. have decided to bring "cyber" back.

rs-tesla-truckEnlarge Image

We hope just as much as you guys that the forthcoming Tesla Cybertruck looks nothing like this.

 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

Like many of you, I suspect, I thought that the days of whacking "cyber" onto another word to make it sound cool and futuristic were done, left to rot back in the pre-dot-com bust 1990s.

Unfortunately, Tesla's Elon Musk seems dead set on bringing those dark days back, because the Big T registered "Cybertruck" as a trademark ahead of its planned unveiling on Nov. 21, according to a report published Thursday by Teslarati

screenshot-teslamotorsclub-com-2019-11-14-16-46-04.pngEnlarge Image

Please, no.

 Tesla via TeslaMotorClub

In its report, Teslarati pointed out that TeslaMotorClub forum user GenSao located documents on the United States Patent and Trademark Office's (USPTO) Trademark Electronic Search System (TESS) that showed not only the trademark filing for "Cybertruck" but also for the even more annoying "Cybrtrk" and its accompanying hard-to-read logo.

These filings were all made on the same day -- just Nov. 6 of 2019, which seems to us like Tesla was either playing its cards really, really close to its vest or -- and we feel like this is more likely -- hadn't actually decided what to call the damned thing until a few weeks before its debut.

Tesla didn't immediately respond to Roadshow's request for comment.

Now playing: Watch this: AutoComplete: Tesla's pickup truck is debuting in LA,...
5:57
