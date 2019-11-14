Tesla trademarked Cybertruck and 'Cybrtrk' ahead of its planned debut

Enlarge Image Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

Like many of you, I suspect, I thought that the days of whacking "cyber" onto another word to make it sound cool and futuristic were done, left to rot back in the pre-dot-com bust 1990s.



Unfortunately, Tesla's Elon Musk seems dead set on bringing those dark days back, because the Big T registered "Cybertruck" as a trademark ahead of its planned unveiling on Nov. 21, according to a report published Thursday by Teslarati.

In its report, Teslarati pointed out that TeslaMotorClub forum user GenSao located documents on the United States Patent and Trademark Office's (USPTO) Trademark Electronic Search System (TESS) that showed not only the trademark filing for "Cybertruck" but also for the even more annoying "Cybrtrk" and its accompanying hard-to-read logo.



These filings were all made on the same day -- just Nov. 6 of 2019, which seems to us like Tesla was either playing its cards really, really close to its vest or -- and we feel like this is more likely -- hadn't actually decided what to call the damned thing until a few weeks before its debut.



Tesla didn't immediately respond to Roadshow's request for comment.