Tesla to Texas? Company in talks over Cybertruck plant incentives, report says

For the last month we've heard rumors of Tesla closing in on a decision to build its next Gigafactory in either Austin, Texas or Tulsa, Oklahoma. It could be that recent discussions with local Austin officials tipped the automaker's decision.

The Austin American-Statesman reports the Travis County Commissioner's Court will discuss a possible plant incentives deal on Tuesday. Following discussions, the court will vote on a proposed package.

It's not clear if these discussions absolutely indicate Tesla's final decision, or if the electric carmaker simply wants to see what Austin can offer. In all likelihood, similar discussions occurred with Tulsa officials, or will soon take place. The Austin mayor's office did not return Roadshow's request for comment. Tesla did not immediately return a request for comment.

A report last month first indicated Tesla narrowed its list down to Austin and Tulsa to build the Cybertruck and some of the Model Y, those to be sold on the east coast of the US. While CEO Elon Musk hasn't said anything, he did confirm the automaker was on the hunt earlier this year for a central US Gigafactory location. "Central US" is a vast area, by definition, however.

A decision should come soon if Tesla wants to stick to its late-2021 timeline to start production of the Cybertruck. The first models will be the most powerful, trimotor Cybertruck variants. More affordable, and less powerful models, will start production in 2022, according to the company.