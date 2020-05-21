Elon Musk's face appears on Tulsa's Golden Driller statue in bid to woo Tesla

Burt Mummolo/Twitter/KTUL.

Tulsa, Oklahoma really wants Tesla to pick the city for its new Gigafactory. While there are surely behind-the-scenes talks surrounding tax breaks and other benefits for building the carmaker's new production plant in the city, Tulsa's famed Golden Driller also got a new look. And by new look, I mean someone painted Elon Musk's face on the statue and decked it out in Tesla gear.

Local newspaper Tulsa World snapped photos of the finished product and those passing by grabbed their own shots of the kinda-creepy tribute to the Tesla CEO. The Gold Driller's face features a composition that definitely resembles Musk while the statue's belt buckle features the Tesla name. Across the figure's chest sits a giant, red "T." Yeah, it's really weird.

Big Tesla turnout at the Golden Driller. @KTULNews pic.twitter.com/JOpVhdrJkW — Burt Mummolo (@MummoloNews) May 20, 2020

One local resident pointed out the irony of a fossil-fuel icon being bedecked in the livery of an electric carmaker.

In my city of Tulsa, Oklahoma, they changed the face of the golden DRILLER to be Elon Musk's as well as added a big Tesla "T" to his chest in an attempt to convince the electric car manufacturer to move their new gigafactory here. Does anyone else see the irony here? pic.twitter.com/XbFVjPblTy — Burz 🍍🌊 (@AustinBoWiley) May 21, 2020

All of the hoopla really kicked into high gear after the Associated Press reported Tulsa is a finalist for Tesla's central US Gigafactory. Austin, Texas is reportedly on the shortlist as well. When Roadshow contacted the office of Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, the mayor wouldn't comment on any negotiations but said, "It is clear that Tesla and Tulsa were forged in the same spirit," and added, "Tulsa is a city that doesn't stifle entrepreneurs -- we revere them. And as Tesla continues to rapidly change transportation all around the world, I can't imagine a better place for them to further that important work than Green Country."

Back in March, Musk broke the news that Tesla was looking to find a new area to build a third Gigafactory in the US. Specifically, the plant will produce the Tesla Cybertruck and handle Model Y production for the east coast. Tesla did not respond to a request for comment when asked about the possible site locations.

Not only did Tulsa roll out the red carpet to appeal to Musk personally, but Mayor Bynum even said the city's police force would turn to the Cybertruck, should the automaker plant roots in Tulsa. In a tweet, the mayor said it would only make sense to "buy local" and offered a rendering of a Cybertruck rocking a Tulsa police livery.