Tesla eyes Austin and Tulsa for Cybertruck production, report says

Nick Miotke/Roadshow

Tesla has reportedly narrowed it down to two cities to build a new US Gigafactory for Cybertruck production, and they are Austin, Texas, and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The Associated Press reported on the finalists last Friday and cited sources close to the matter that could not be identified due to the project's secrecy. The source said Tesla officials recently visited Tulsa to view two potential sites for the Gigafactory. Not only would the factory produce the highly anticipated Cybertruck, but it would provide a central production plant for the Model Y SUV.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a statement, "While I can not comment on potential projects, it is clear that Tesla and Tulsa were forged in the same spirit. Both founded by pioneers who dreamt big and made it happen. Both trying to change the world with a new kind of energy. Both investing big in what matters most: people. Tulsa is a city that doesn't stifle entrepreneurs -- we revere them. And as Tesla continues to rapidly change transportation all around the world, I can't imagine a better place for them to further that important work than Green Country." The mayor also tweeted a rendering of a Cybertruck vehicle decked out in a local police livery.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler's office did not immediately return Roadshow's request for comment, and neither did Tesla.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed in March the company was busy scouting locations for a new Gigafactory for the Cybertruck, but said only that the company was focused on the central part of the US. A previous report floated Nashville, Tennessee, as another possibility, but the city apparently didn't make the cut. Realistically, "central US" could refer to anything as far west as Colorado or as east as Kentucky.

The Cybertruck should enter production in late 2021 with tri-motor variants leaving the new assembly plant first. In 2022, less expensive variants will enter production. Tesla also recently delayed its Semi and Roadster models, and it could be to focus resources on the Cybertruck.