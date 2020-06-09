Elon Musk urges quick Tesla Model Y production ramp up in leaked email

Enlarge Image Tesla

Just as the Tesla Model Y started to begin production and deliveries commenced, the California-based carmaker shut its plant down to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. Not without some hiccups, but it did shut down.

Now, Tesla CEO Elon Musk says he wants to see Model Y production start to ramp up. In a leaked email Electrek obtained and published Monday evening from Musk, Tesla's boss urged the workforce to focus on increasing production and minimizing any "rectifications." Those are problems incurred during production Tesla needs to fix after final assembly.

"I want you to know that it really makes a difference to Tesla right now," Musk wrote. Roadshow is not able to verify the email and Tesla did not immediately return a request for comment.

He named the general assembly and general assembly 4 -- Tesla's famed tent production line -- as particular priorities, and Musk thanked those working in the areas amid "tough conditions." The CEO added he planned to walk the assembly line himself every week.

What the issues impeding a quicker Model Y ramp up are, we don't know. Musk only mentioned production and supply chain issues without specifics. Before the coronavirus pandemic slammed auto manufacturing at large, it looked like Tesla was on a decent trajectory to begin producing a the right number of Model Y SUVs as they begin trickling to buyers on the west coast.

While Musk works on on Model Y production, Tesla is reportedly close to choosing a location for its next US Gigafactory to produce the Cybertruck. According to a report last month, the carmaker will decide between Tulsa, Oklahoma or Austin, Texas.