Tesla Battery Day, Volkswagen ID 4 and more: Roadshow's week in review

Oh, hello. Welcome to another edition of Roadshow's week in review where we roundup the most important reviews, stories and videos from this past week. We're glad to have you, as always.
This week was a big one for everyone's favorite newcomer automaker, Tesla, which held its Battery Day. But, we also got our first look at the Volkswagen ID 4 -- the German brand's first electric car for America. Of course, we also drove plenty of great cars, too. You can find all the good stuff by just scrolling below.
Join us as we go over the best Roadshow from Sept. 20-26.
Top reviews
2021 Acura TLX A-Spec: Good looks and turbo powerSee all photos
It's Acura's second coming. Well, perhaps the RDX kicked that off for mainstream cars. Anyway, Managing Editor Steven Ewing got a go in the Japanese luxury division's revamped sedan and he was happy to report the car's more than just a pretty face.
Click here to read our 2021 Acura TLX A-Spec first drive review.
2021 GMC Yukon Denali: New and much improvedSee all photos
This big guy here? It's an important vehicle for GMC and parent automaker General Motors. Reviews Editor Craig Cole took a first spin in the 2021 GMC Yukon Denali and found it finally feels like it's worth its premium price tag.
Click here to read our 2021 GMC Yukon Denali first drive review.
Meet Roadshow's 2020 Subaru Outback long-term testerSee all photos
I penned some words about Roadshow's long-term Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT, and this time, I decided to take a deeper dive into the infotainment system. Specifically, I wanted to talk more about the massive 11.6-inch infotainment screen and how it functions in daily life.
Click here to read our 2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT long-term update.
2021 Aston Martin Vantage Roadster: V8 droptop with killer looksSee all photos
Top news
- Tesla Battery Day: The big event finally happened, and we learned a lot about what CEO Elon Musk and the automaker have planned for the future. We put together a tidy recap for everything you may have missed, including the Model S Plaid and a future $25,000 Tesla.
- Volkswagen ID 4 wants to electrify America: VW's first EV for the US bowed, and it even comes with free charging for three years!
- Sonata N-Line breaks cover: The sportier Korean sedan debuted this week with more power and aggressive looks. Look out, Honda Accord Sport.
- BMW M3 and M4 storm in: BMW's sports sedans are back, and yep, they have the big ol' grilles attached to them. We think the M3 wears it a little better.
- Kia Sorento makes an entrance: This week was full of debuts, if you can't tell. Kia's new Sorento debuted with lovely looks and an available hybrid.
- Nikola's founder says goodbye: Trevor Milton, hydrogen-electric truck startup Nikola's founder and chairman, stepped down from the company. He's since deleted his Twitter account as the SEC investigates allegations presented against the startup.
- Get to know the 2021 Toyota Sienna: Cole gives us the 4-1-1 on Toyota's newest minivan.
Acura RDX PMC Edition rocks its Thermal Orange hueSee all photos
Top videos
2021 Toyota Sienna first look
If you don't want to read about what Cole thinks, you can watch him instead! He goes over all the good stuff packed into this new minivan.
Tesla Battery Day recap
Hey, it's Cole again! Good thing we like him. He gives us a full breakdown on all of the Tesla Battery Day big announcements.
Volkswagen ID 4 first look
Reviews Editor Antuan Goodwin was on the scene to grab a first look at VW's new electric SUV and dishes the details.
Discuss: Tesla Battery Day, Volkswagen ID 4 and more: Roadshow's week in review
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.