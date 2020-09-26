Tesla Battery Day, Volkswagen ID 4 and more: Roadshow's week in review

Enlarge Image Tesla

Oh, hello. Welcome to another edition of Roadshow's week in review where we roundup the most important reviews, stories and videos from this past week. We're glad to have you, as always.

This week was a big one for everyone's favorite newcomer automaker, Tesla, which held its Battery Day. But, we also got our first look at the Volkswagen ID 4 -- the German brand's first electric car for America. Of course, we also drove plenty of great cars, too. You can find all the good stuff by just scrolling below.

Join us as we go over the best Roadshow from Sept. 20-26.

Top reviews

It's Acura's second coming. Well, perhaps the RDX kicked that off for mainstream cars. Anyway, Managing Editor Steven Ewing got a go in the Japanese luxury division's revamped sedan and he was happy to report the car's more than just a pretty face.

Click here to read our 2021 Acura TLX A-Spec first drive review.

This big guy here? It's an important vehicle for GMC and parent automaker General Motors. Reviews Editor Craig Cole took a first spin in the 2021 GMC Yukon Denali and found it finally feels like it's worth its premium price tag.

Click here to read our 2021 GMC Yukon Denali first drive review.

I penned some words about Roadshow's long-term Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT, and this time, I decided to take a deeper dive into the infotainment system. Specifically, I wanted to talk more about the massive 11.6-inch infotainment screen and how it functions in daily life.

Click here to read our 2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT long-term update.

Top news

Top videos

Now playing: Watch this: 2021 Toyota Sienna first-look video

2021 Toyota Sienna first look

If you don't want to read about what Cole thinks, you can watch him instead! He goes over all the good stuff packed into this new minivan.

Now playing: Watch this: Tesla Battery Day recap

Tesla Battery Day recap

Hey, it's Cole again! Good thing we like him. He gives us a full breakdown on all of the Tesla Battery Day big announcements.

Now playing: Watch this: 2021 Volkswagen ID 4 arrives this year with 250-mile...

Volkswagen ID 4 first look

Reviews Editor Antuan Goodwin was on the scene to grab a first look at VW's new electric SUV and dishes the details.