2021 Acura TLX A-Spec: Good looks and turbo power

The 2021 Acura TLX is one sharp sedan.
The dashboard and center stack is a little busy, but otherwise, the interior is lovely.
The standard LED taillights look great.
Power comes from a 2.0-liter turbo I4 engine.
Front-wheel drive is standard, but Acura's Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive is optional.
The TLX competes with the Audi A4, BMW 330i and other compact sport sedans.
A Type S version launches next year, with more than 350 horsepower.
The TLX A-Spec model seen here rides on 19-inch wheels.
The 2021 TLX starts under $40,000.
