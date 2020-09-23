2021 Acura TLX A-Spec: Good looks and turbo power

  • 2021 Acura TLX
The 2021 Acura TLX is one sharp sedan.

The dashboard and center stack is a little busy, but otherwise, the interior is lovely.

The standard LED taillights look great.

Power comes from a 2.0-liter turbo I4 engine.

Front-wheel drive is standard, but Acura's Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive is optional.

The TLX competes with the Audi A4, BMW 330i and other compact sport sedans.

A Type S version launches next year, with more than 350 horsepower. 

The TLX A-Spec model seen here rides on 19-inch wheels.

The 2021 TLX starts under $40,000.

Keep scrolling for more photos of Acura's new sedan.

