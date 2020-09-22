2021 Aston Martin Vantage Roadster: V8 droptop with killer looks

  • 2021 Aston Martin Vantage Roadster
This lovely thing is Aston Martin's new Vantage Roadster.

As its name suggests, it's the droptop sibling of the Vantage Coupe.

The interior carries over largely unchanged. 

That means it's covered in the same nice leather, but still has the same outdated COMAND tech.

Power comes from a Mercedes-sourced 4.0-liter V8.

This car packs 503 horsepower and 505 pound-feet of torque.

An eight-speed automatic transmission handles shifting duties.

The silver-and-red color scheme really works.

The 2021 Vantage Roadster hits dealers near the end of 2020.

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2021 Aston Martin Vantage Roadster.

