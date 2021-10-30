Rivian R1T rally test, 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 revealed and more: Roadshow's week in review

Well hello, Roadshow readers, and welcome to the last week in review of October. This year is flying by, that's for sure. As did this week, with all of the cars our editors drove and big reveals that occurred. Jump into it all below, and please check out Craig Cole and yours truly in the Roadshow News Recap above. If you like the week in review, you'll (hopefully) love our recap video.
Top reviews
Rivian's electric R1T takes on the Rebelle RallySee all photos
Reviews Editor Emme Hall once again tackled the Rebelle Rally, this time in Rivian's R1T pickup, and the electric truck was (nearly) a flawless partner.
Click here to read our 2022 Rivian R1T rally test review.
2021 Toyota Sienna is the ultimate trailhead destinationSee all photos
Editor-in-Chief Tim Stevens took the 2021 Toyota Sienna on a road trip and decided it's the best sport utility vehicle you can buy. Even though it's a minivan.
Click here to read our 2021 Toyota Sienna review.
2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness: At home on the dirtSee all photos
Emme also got a first crack at the 2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness. The more rugged compact SUV is definitely more ready for adventure than ever.
Click here to read our 2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness first drive review.
Top news
- Big Nasty returns: The 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 bowed with 670 horsepower from a new 5.5-liter DOHC V8. Yowza.
- There's a new SL in town: The 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL aims to reboot an icon.
- Rolls-Royce goes dark: The Ghost Black Badge debuted as quite the suave luxury machine.
- And there's a new Range Rover: Lots of new cars this week! The latest Range Rover is seriously gorgeous and plots an electrified future for the SUV.
- Tesla's new prototype battery: Panasonic shared initial details on Tesla's future battery and it could make a huge difference.
- EV tax credits in for a boost: It sounds like President Joe Biden is close to a deal with his party to push his social spending plan through Congress, and that includes a $5,000 boost to the EV tax credit.
2023 Kia Sportage X-Pro flexes light off-road chopsSee all photos
Top videos
Check out the new Z06 on video.
Take a closer look at the concept-car looks of the new Range Rover.