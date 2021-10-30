Rivian R1T rally test, 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 revealed and more: Roadshow's week in review

Well hello, Roadshow readers, and welcome to the last week in review of October. This year is flying by, that's for sure. As did this week, with all of the cars our editors drove and big reveals that occurred. Jump into it all below, and please check out Craig Cole and yours truly in the Roadshow News Recap above. If you like the week in review, you'll (hopefully) love our recap video.

Top reviews

Reviews Editor Emme Hall once again tackled the Rebelle Rally, this time in Rivian's R1T pickup, and the electric truck was (nearly) a flawless partner.

Editor-in-Chief Tim Stevens took the 2021 Toyota Sienna on a road trip and decided it's the best sport utility vehicle you can buy. Even though it's a minivan.

Emme also got a first crack at the 2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness. The more rugged compact SUV is definitely more ready for adventure than ever.

Top news

Top videos

Check out the new Z06 on video.

Take a closer look at the concept-car looks of the new Range Rover.