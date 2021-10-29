Rivian's electric R1T takes on the Rebelle Rally

For the second time, I ran Rivian's electric pickup in the seven-day Rebelle Rally.
This is the Rivian R1T all-electric pickup truck and it is just as badass as you think.
I took it on the Rebelle Rally, a seven-day navigational rally that uses just a compass and map to find checkpoints throughout Nevada and California.
The Rivian R1T features over 800 horsepower and 900 pound-feet of torque from its 4 electric motors.
A 135-kilowatt-hour battery kept us going every day.
Although buyers can opt for a pull-out kitchen for the super-cool gear tunnel, we used it to store our Maxtrax recovery boards.
While at the Rally, Rivian connected to the truck every night to get real-world performance data.
My navigator Rebecca Donaghe and I were up at 5:00 a.m. every morning to plot 20-plus checkpoints on a paper map.
Rebecca's "office" including a TerraTrip external odometer accurate to the hundredths, magnifying loops, timers for our time/speed/distance challenges, a calculator -- turns out there is a lot of math in navigating accurately -- and many, many pencils.
Although I'm not well-versed with the truck mechanically, I was able to help out on a few minor repairs.
Our 34-inch Pirelli Scorpion tires suffered zero flats over rocks, sand, silt and dunes.
It's rare a driver doesn't get stuck in Glamis, let alone one driving such a heavy beast.
But some digging and our Maxtrax got us out and we continued with our day.
