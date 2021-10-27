/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
2021 Toyota Sienna is the ultimate trailhead destination

Why would you want a bigger, more expensive SUV when you could have this?

Tim Stevens
2021 Toyota Sienna
1 of 35

This is the 2021 Toyota Sienna!

2021 Toyota Sienna
2 of 35

It's Toyota's latest and greatest minivan, and one of the best on the road today.

2021 Toyota Sienna
3 of 35

The styling is surprisingly aggressive and somehow it actually works.

2021 Toyota Sienna
4 of 35

Power comes from a 2.5-liter I4 with a hybrid system, offering an impressive 35 mpg on the highway.

2021 Toyota Sienna
5 of 35

Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 comes standard, with all the active safety features you could want.

2021 Toyota Sienna
6 of 35

The front seats are comfortable, heated and cooled, and there's a ton of storage. 

2021 Toyota Sienna
7 of 35

But of course, for a van, what's out back is more important. In the seven-seat configuration, you get two command chairs in the middle row. 

2021 Toyota Sienna
8 of 35

Out back, the third row is comfortable enough but more importantly...

2021 Toyota Sienna
9 of 35

... it disappears into the floor with a quick pull on a lever.

2021 Toyota Sienna
10 of 35

It even hauls boats!

2021 Toyota Sienna
11 of 35

It truly is the ultimate utility vehicle.

2021 Toyota Sienna
12 of 35
2021 Toyota Sienna
13 of 35
2021 Toyota Sienna
14 of 35
2021 Toyota Sienna
15 of 35
2021 Toyota Sienna
16 of 35
2021 Toyota Sienna
17 of 35
2021 Toyota Sienna
18 of 35
2021 Toyota Sienna
19 of 35
2021 Toyota Sienna
20 of 35
2021 Toyota Sienna
21 of 35
2021 Toyota Sienna
22 of 35
2021 Toyota Sienna
23 of 35
2021 Toyota Sienna
24 of 35
2021 Toyota Sienna
25 of 35
2021 Toyota Sienna
26 of 35
2021 Toyota Sienna
27 of 35
2021 Toyota Sienna
28 of 35
2021 Toyota Sienna
29 of 35
2021 Toyota Sienna
30 of 35
2021 Toyota Sienna
31 of 35
2021 Toyota Sienna
32 of 35
2021 Toyota Sienna
33 of 35
2021 Toyota Sienna
34 of 35
2021 Toyota Sienna
35 of 35

