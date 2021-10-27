2021 Toyota Sienna is the ultimate trailhead destination

Why would you want a bigger, more expensive SUV when you could have this?
This is the 2021 Toyota Sienna!
It's Toyota's latest and greatest minivan, and one of the best on the road today.
The styling is surprisingly aggressive and somehow it actually works.
Power comes from a 2.5-liter I4 with a hybrid system, offering an impressive 35 mpg on the highway.
Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 comes standard, with all the active safety features you could want.
The front seats are comfortable, heated and cooled, and there's a ton of storage.
But of course, for a van, what's out back is more important. In the seven-seat configuration, you get two command chairs in the middle row.
Out back, the third row is comfortable enough but more importantly...
... it disappears into the floor with a quick pull on a lever.
It even hauls boats!
It truly is the ultimate utility vehicle.