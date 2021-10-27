/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
2023 Kia Sportage X-Pro flexes light off-road chops

Antuan Goodwin
2023 Kia Sportage X-Pro
1 of 50 Kia

The 2023 Kia Sportage makes landfall in the US in early (Q1) 2022.

2023 Kia Sportage X-Pro
2 of 50 Kia

The SUV will be offered in the familiar LX, EX and SX trim levels, as well as the new rugged X-Pro spec ptictured here.

2023 Kia Sportage X-Pro
3 of 50 Kia

Outfitted with 17-inch matte black wheels, the X-Pro rolls on BF Goodrich all-terrain tires that should add extra grip and compliance when venturing away from the paved path.

2023 Kia Sportage X-Pro
4 of 50 Kia

Visually, the X-Pro distinguishes itself with beefed up front and rear bumpers and side cladding.

2023 Kia Sportage X-Pro
5 of 50 Kia

Gloss black exterior details help to create the X-Pro's dark and sporty aesthetic.

2023 Kia Sportage X-Pro
6 of 50 Kia

Roof rails, LED fog lights and avialable LED projector headlamps complete the package.

2023 Kia Sportage X-Pro
7 of 50 Kia

Kia will also offer the Sportage in X-Line spec, which mates most of the X-Pro's aesthetic upgrades with more road-friendly 19-inch wheels and tires.

2023 Kia Sportage X-Pro
8 of 50 Kia

The 2023 Sportage is powered by a 2.5-liter, four-cylinder engine with a targeted output of 187 horsepower. Final numbers and fuel economy haven't been specified.

2023 Kia Sportage X-Pro
9 of 50 Kia

Front-wheel drive is standard, but the X-Pro rolls the optional all-wheel drive upgrade. The AWD powertrain also comes with a 1.5-inch increase in ground clearance, which should come in handy over uneven terrain.

2023 Kia Sportage X-Pro
10 of 50 Kia

We've got more pictures of the Kia Sportage X-Pro than you can shake a stick at. Keep scrolling to enjoy or check out our first look to learn more about the SUV and Kia's "Opposites United" deisgn ethos.

