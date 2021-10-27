2023 Kia Sportage X-Pro flexes light off-road chops

TK
The 2023 Kia Sportage makes landfall in the US in early (Q1) 2022.
The SUV will be offered in the familiar LX, EX and SX trim levels, as well as the new rugged X-Pro spec ptictured here.
Outfitted with 17-inch matte black wheels, the X-Pro rolls on BF Goodrich all-terrain tires that should add extra grip and compliance when venturing away from the paved path.
Visually, the X-Pro distinguishes itself with beefed up front and rear bumpers and side cladding.
Gloss black exterior details help to create the X-Pro's dark and sporty aesthetic.
Roof rails, LED fog lights and avialable LED projector headlamps complete the package.
Kia will also offer the Sportage in X-Line spec, which mates most of the X-Pro's aesthetic upgrades with more road-friendly 19-inch wheels and tires.
The 2023 Sportage is powered by a 2.5-liter, four-cylinder engine with a targeted output of 187 horsepower. Final numbers and fuel economy haven't been specified.
Front-wheel drive is standard, but the X-Pro rolls the optional all-wheel drive upgrade. The AWD powertrain also comes with a 1.5-inch increase in ground clearance, which should come in handy over uneven terrain.
We've got more pictures of the Kia Sportage X-Pro than you can shake a stick at. Keep scrolling to enjoy or check out our first look to learn more about the SUV and Kia's "Opposites United" deisgn ethos.