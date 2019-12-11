Porsche Taycan's estimated electric range trails Tesla Model S

Enlarge Image Porsche

The Porsche Taycan Turbo will go 201 miles on a full charge with its 93.4 kilowatt-hour battery, according to the EPA's estimates published on Wednesday. That, Roadshow readers, gives Tesla faithful new ammunition in the battle between newcomer Taycan and the Model S, whose EPA figures are much more favorable.

Porsche, however, sought to downplay the low estimate from the federal government. In a statement, the company said it believes "real-world range is the more important figure." Essentially, Porsche is saying the EPA's tests aren't indicative of how Taycan drivers will drive their car.

"As a brand, we tend to be conservative with all of our performance figures," a representative added. Like any car, EPA ratings aren't blanket statements, but a good measure of a vehicle's efficiency. As they say, your mileage may vary. In this case, it'll probably be for the better.

On paper, 201 miles isn't an impressive figure as a number of other electric vehicles boast higher estimated figures. Aside from Tesla, the Jaguar I-Pace is rated for 243 miles of range currently. A more affordable option, the Chevy Bolt will go 259 miles.

Looking back to the Tesla Model S, its two variants do far better in EPA testing. The Long Range goes a whopping 373 miles and the Model S Performance on 19-inch wheels will go 348 miles. Both use a 100 kWh battery.

When it comes to miles per gallon equivalent, the Taycan is also estimated to be far less efficient with the battery's juice. It's rated at 69 MPGe combined compared to 104 MPGe combined from the least efficient Model S, that being the Performance model.

Where Porsche will more than likely make up some ground in EPA estimates will be with the Taycan 4S. It'll be less powerful with a 79.2 kWh battery and will offer a performance-battery option, which may lead to a higher range than the Turbo model. The Turbo and Turbo S models will be the first Taycans on sale, with the first deliveries scheduled by the end of this year in the US.