2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo brings concept style to the streets

  • 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo
This is the Porsche Taycan Turbo S!

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
It's Porsche's first production EV, meaning it's powered fully by batteries.

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
As such, instead of a gas filling port you'll find a charging plug like this one.

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
We've recently driven the Taycan on a tour of Scandinavia. 

Photo:Porsche
From Norway to Sweden and beyond, the Taycan didn't burn a drop of fuel.

Photo:Porsche
White is the hero color for the Taycan, but the company will offer a suite of other colors to choose from.   

Photo:Porsche
The interior is unlike anything ever seen in a Porsche, with almost no physical buttons to be found. 

Photo:Porsche
This curved gauge cluster is a real highlight. 

Photo:Porsche
The analog Sport Chrono clock on the dashboard is a strong tie-in to the history of the company. 

Photo:Porsche
The Taycan Turbo hits dealerships soon, for a starting price of $150,900 plus $1,350 destination. But, if you want a Turbo S like the one pictured here, you'll be starting at a rather more dear $185,000. Start saving!

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Porsche
Photo:Porsche
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Porsche
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Porsche
Photo:Porsche
Photo:Porsche
