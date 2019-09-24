2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo brings concept style to the streets

This is the Porsche Taycan Turbo S!
It's Porsche's first production EV, meaning it's powered fully by batteries.
As such, instead of a gas filling port you'll find a charging plug like this one.
We've recently driven the Taycan on a tour of Scandinavia.
From Norway to Sweden and beyond, the Taycan didn't burn a drop of fuel.
White is the hero color for the Taycan, but the company will offer a suite of other colors to choose from.
The interior is unlike anything ever seen in a Porsche, with almost no physical buttons to be found.
This curved gauge cluster is a real highlight.
The analog Sport Chrono clock on the dashboard is a strong tie-in to the history of the company.
The Taycan Turbo hits dealerships soon, for a starting price of $150,900 plus $1,350 destination. But, if you want a Turbo S like the one pictured here, you'll be starting at a rather more dear $185,000. Start saving!