872-HP Polestar 5 EV Is More Powerful Than a Porsche Taycan Turbo S

A prototype of the upcoming Polestar 5 electric fastback made its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed today, and the brand released new details about the car's powertrain. The 5 will have a chassis and electric motor setup that's unique to the Polestar brand, instead of sharing components with Volvo EVs like on current models.

The Polestar 5 will have an 800-volt architecture and a pair of electric motors developed by the brand's team in Sweden. While specific outputs for each motor haven't been given, Polestar says the 5 will make 872 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque, which is a whole lot. In fact, that's 122 hp more than the Porsche Taycan Turbo S' output when using that car's launch-control system -- normally the Turbo S makes only 616 hp -- but the Porsche does have 110 lb-ft more maximum torque.

Enlarge Image Polestar

That should make the Polestar 5 mighty quick both in terms of acceleration and charge times, though the power levels are the only specs we currently have. We do know the 5 is using a new bonded aluminum chassis created by Polestar's UK R&D arm, an architecture that is normally reserved for higher-end supercars and provides less weight and more rigidity. Polestar's head of R&D Jörg Brandscheid says the 5 will be a 'truly stunning driver's car,' with Polestar's upcoming models aiming to go directly after Porsche in terms of dynamics.

Enlarge Image Polestar

We've already seen teasers that show the Polestar 5 completely uncovered, and it looks almost identical the Precept concept that preceded it. But the photos of the prototype in motion at Goodwood give us a much better sense of the car's real-life proportions, as well as some new details. There's a charge port on the driver's side front fender, and this prototype has 21-inch wheels wearing what look like Michelin Pilot Sport 5 tires.

Over the next few days Polestar will run the 5 prototype up the hill at Goodwood twice daily, with the new Polestar 2 BST special edition also competing in the hillclimb. The Polestar 5 will go on sale in 2024, with an official reveal likely to come at some point next year. Before that, the Polestar 3 SUV will go on sale this October as a competitor to the Porsche Cayenne, and a smaller Polestar 4 crossover will hit the roads in 2023.