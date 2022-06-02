Polestar 2 BST Edition 270 Is a Performance Concept Come to Life

What's happening The Polestar 2 EV is getting a limited-run high-performance edition with a number of cool updates. Why it matters The Polestar 2 BST Edition 270 is a production version of an experimental performance prototype the company showed at the 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed. What's next Only 270 will be built, with production starting this summer. In the US, the BST Edition 270 will be priced from $76,900 (including $1,400 for destination).

Whenever an automaker builds a one-off, high-performance prototype, we always hear "man, we'd love to do a production version," but nothing ultimately comes to fruition. That's what we expected to happen to the experimental Polestar 2 the Swedish company showed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in 2021. But courtesy of an announcement from Polestar on Thursday, we are very, very happy to confirm that we were wrong.

Meet the Polestar 2 BST Edition 270, a weirdly named creation that's actually going to be built and sold to the public. A total of 270 will be offered worldwide, and Polestar says as many as 47 of them are earmarked for the US, depending on customer demand.

Enlarge Image Polestar

Like last year's prototype, the Edition 270 builds on the Polestar 2 with the performance pack, but ups output to 476 horsepower and 502 pound-feet of torque. More important than that, however, are the chassis upgrades, which include racing-spec Öhlins dampers, a new front strut brace, a 1-inch lower ride height and 21-inch wheels with Pirelli P Zero tires.

The BST Edition 270 looks hella cool, too, thanks to its added black body work and optional matte center stripe. You can order the Edition 270 in Snow or Thunder exterior colors, and there's a matte Battleship Gray wrap available, too.

Want one? Heck yeah, you do. But obviously, the Edition 270 won't be cheap. Pricing starts at $76,900 including $1,400 for destination -- a full $18,100 more than a dual-motor Polestar 2 with the performance pack. Adding the center stripe costs $1,000 and the matte wrap is another $5,000. Production is expected to begin this summer.