Polestar 5 Prototype Runs up That Hill at Goodwood Festival of Speed

The Polestar 5 prototype made its dynamic debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.
It has a dual-motor powertrain and an 800-volt architecture.
Polestar says the 5 has 872 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque.
That makes it more powerful than a Porsche Taycan Turbo S.
No performance figures were given, sadly.
The 5 will use a new bonded aluminum chassis construction.
The styling looks nearly identical to 2020's Precept concept.
The 5 will go on sale in 2024.
It will be preceded by the Polestar 3 and 4 SUVs.
