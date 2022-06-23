X
Polestar 5 Prototype Runs up That Hill at Goodwood Festival of Speed

The Polestar 5 EV will have 872 horsepower, making it more powerful than a Porsche Taycan Turbo S.

Daniel Golson
Daniel Golson

Polestar 5 EV prototype at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Polestar

The Polestar 5 prototype made its dynamic debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Polestar 5 EV prototype at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Polestar

It has a dual-motor powertrain and an 800-volt architecture.

Polestar 5 EV prototype at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Polestar

Polestar says the 5 has 872 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque.

Polestar 5 EV prototype at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Polestar

That makes it more powerful than a Porsche Taycan Turbo S.

Polestar 5 EV prototype at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Polestar

No performance figures were given, sadly.

Polestar 5 EV prototype at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Polestar

The 5 will use a new bonded aluminum chassis construction.

Polestar 5 EV prototype at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Polestar

The styling looks nearly identical to 2020's Precept concept.

Polestar 5 EV prototype at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Polestar

The 5 will go on sale in 2024.

Polestar 5 EV prototype at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Polestar

It will be preceded by the Polestar 3 and 4 SUVs.

Polestar 5 EV prototype at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Polestar

Keep scrolling or swiping to see more of the Polestar 5 prototype.

Polestar 5 EV prototype at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Polestar
Polestar 5 EV prototype at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Polestar
Polestar 5 EV prototype at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Polestar
Polestar 5 EV prototype at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Polestar
Polestar 5 EV prototype at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Polestar
Polestar 5 EV prototype at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Polestar
Polestar 5 EV prototype at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Polestar
Polestar 5 EV prototype at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Polestar

