2023 Polestar 3 SUV Shows Off Stupendous Looks, Lidar and 372-Mile Range

What's happening Polestar released the first image of its 3 SUV. Why it matters This electric crossover will be built in the US and will compete with the Porsche Cayenne. What's next Production starts in early 2023.

Polestar finally released the first image of the upcoming 2023 Polestar 3 SUV without any camouflage, and it looks incredible. The electric crossover will do battle with the likes of the Porsche Cayenne when it goes into production next year, and along with its excellent design, the 3 promises to have solid performance and high-end safety tech.

The only photo we have of the 3 is of its profile, though a teaser video also shows off more details. The 3 has a rakish greenhouse with a window line that kicks up at the C- and D-pillars, and the rear end features a prominent spoiler that the roof flows through to connect to the hatch glass. (It's got a rear wiper too, thankfully.) Like the Precept concept, which will become the production 5 sedan, the 3 has flush door handles and a crisp rear shoulder line, along with black body cladding to give it that SUV look.

Further dismissing the Volvo comparisons that have been lobbied at the Polestar 1 and 2 models, the 3 wears Polestar's new face on its shark-like front end. The headlights' Y shape is echoed in the lower intakes, and instead of a grille the 3 has what Polestar calls the SmartZone, a panel that houses cameras and sensors. It also has an aero pass-through that sends air onto the hood and over the roof, and it seems like there should be a big frunk. The rear end has slim bracket-shaped taillights connected by a light bar, and it looks like the bumper has a set of air vents.

The 3 will be built on the same SPA 2 platform that will underpin Volvo's electric XC90 replacement, along with pretty much every new car from Polestar, Volvo and Geely. Polestar says the 3 will initially launch with a dual-motor powertrain and a "large" battery, which will give it a range of more than 372 miles on the WLTP cycle. That should translate to around 300 miles on the American EPA cycle. The 3 will have a lidar sensor from Luminar and software from Nvidia, which will provide the 3 with hands-free highway driving and other advanced driver-assist features. It'll use Google's next-gen Android Automotive infotainment system, too.

Sadly, the Polestar 3 won't get its full reveal until this October, but expect more trickles of info in the meantime. Customers will be able to order the 3 starting on the day of the unveiling, with production set to start in 2023 in China and South Carolina. Expect a starting price of around $70,000, though initially available models will probably come fully loaded and wear a higher price tag. The 3 will be followed by the smaller 4 crossover in 2023 and the 5 sedan in 2024, the latter of which was previewed by the Precept concept.

