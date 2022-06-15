Polestar Shows 3 SUV and 5 Sedan's Rear Ends, Teases 4 Crossover Coupe EV

Just days after revealing the first photo of the Polestar 3 SUV, the Swedish brand has released a second image of the new model, this time of the electric crossover's rear end. As an added bonus, the upcoming Polestar 4 model is pictured under a sheet next to it, with the 5 sedan's rear also in full view.

The 3 has a super wide stance with prominent fender flares, helped by this model's 22-inch wheels. The taillights have the same shape as the 2 hatchback, just flipped upside-down and made a lot slimmer, and the sleek rear end features the license plate in the black lower bumper to give the hatch a clean look. There are some interesting elements on each edge of the rear bumper that look like they could be air vents or some sort of aerodynamic solution. As we could see in last week's image, the 3 has a prominent spoiler through which the glass roof flows into the short hatch glass.

Enlarge Image Polestar

Even more intriguing is the Polestar 4, which has previously only been shown in a teaser under a sheet that revealed even fewer details. Polestar has confirmed that the 4 will be a crossover coupe to do battle with the likes of the Porsche Macan, and it looks similar in overall proportions to the existing Polestar 2 but larger in size. We can see a staple-shaped light bar, taut fender flares and what could be a Lidar sensor on the sloping roofline.

The 5, meanwhile, looks nearly identical to the Precept concept and the previously released side-view teaser. It looks like the 5 will have a hatchback rear end that does without glass in the tailgate, with the panoramic roof ending behind the rear passengers' heads. Instead, the 5 will have a fancy camera system in place of a rear-view mirror. The 5's bumper and diffuser designs are slightly different from the Precept, but overall it's one of the best concept-to-production transitions we've ever seen.

Polestar says the 4 will be launched in 2023, though no further specifics were given. The 3 will get its full reveal this October, while the 5 fastback sedan will make its dynamic debut at Goodwood next weekend before going on sale in 2024.