A Polestar 5 Prototype Will Run Up That Hill at Goodwood

What's happening A prototype of the Polestar 5 will make its dynamic debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed Why it matters This is the first time we'll see the Porsche Taycan competitor in person. What's next The 5 goes on sale in 2024.

Polestar is continuing to tease the upcoming Polestar 5 electric sedan, announcing today that a prototype of the 5 will make its dynamic debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on June 23. This will be our first time seeing the production 5 in person, though Polestar has released images before of the car without any camouflage.

From the sole released image we can see that the 5 prototype heading to Goodwood has placeholder headlights and camo panels covering most of the front end, obscuring details intake vents, but the rest of the car is mostly uncovered. It looks nearly identical to the Precept concept, as we knew it would, and the 5 has a great athletic stance with wide fenders. Polestar's UK R&D arm is heading up development of the model, which is still in early stages, and we know it will use fancy new bonded aluminum chassis construction. Polestar also released a new video focusing on the interior design, with cool insights into how the color and materials team selects fabrics and trims.

This isn't the first time that Polestar has debuted a car or prototype at Goodwood. The brand previously ran a prototype of the plug-in-hybrid Polestar 1 coupe in 2018, and last year showed an awesome experimental Polestar 2 prototype nicknamed "Beast." The latter morphed into the production Polestar 2 BST special edition, which will also make its public debut at Goodwood this year.

In addition to the 2 BST and the 5, Polestar will also have the 02 convertible and Precept sedan concepts on its stand at the event. The production Polestar 5 is set to go on sale in 2024, following the stunning 3 SUV this fall and the smaller 4 crossover that will be unveiled next year.