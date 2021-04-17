GMC Hummer EV Tesla Cybertruck vs. GMC Hummer EV 2021 Genesis GV80 2021 Ford Bronco 2020 electric vehicles Best car lease deals Best car insurance

Mercedes-Benz EQS, Hyundai Santa Cruz pickup and more: Roadshow's week in review

Here's a look back at the biggest stories from the week ending April 17.

We did it, everyone, it's Friday once again. And that means it's time to take a look back with the week in review. This week was, wow, it was very busy. We had a ton of new cars revealed and we drove some great vehicles, too. So scroll down and check things out for yourselves. Or, press play above to enjoy a video discussion in the Roadshow News Recap.

Top reviews

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS arrives in NYC

Editor-in-Chief Tim Stevens had the pleasure of driving the Mercedes-Benz EQS ahead of its reveal this week, which we'll talk about below. Mercedes may have set the bar for luxury EVs.

Click here to read our first drive review of the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS.

2021 BMW M340i is a Sunset Orange stunner

News Editor Sean Szymkowski drove -- oh wait, that's me. I drove the 2021 BMW M340i to see if the 3 Series' middle child hits the sport sedan sweet spot.

Click here to read our 2021 BMW M340i review.

2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 gets a new PDK option

Managing Editor Steve Ewing slipped into the 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 with its new PDK transmission option. It's a better car, with a catch, so he says.

Click here to read our 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 review.

2021 Lexus NX 300h is cool and collected

Top news

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz is a high-style compact truck

Top videos

See the new emergency flasher lights for cars
7:11

Want to know all about your car's hazard lights? Cooley has you covered.

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS: Welcoming big luxury to the EV...
8:51

Let Stevens take you around New York in the Mercedes-Benz EQS in his first-drive video.

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz is the trucklet we've always...
3:51

Reviews Editor Emme Hall goes over the Santa Cruz on video and falls in love all at the same time.