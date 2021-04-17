Mercedes-Benz EQS, Hyundai Santa Cruz pickup and more: Roadshow's week in review

We did it, everyone, it's Friday once again. And that means it's time to take a look back with the week in review. This week was, wow, it was very busy. We had a ton of new cars revealed and we drove some great vehicles, too. So scroll down and check things out for yourselves. Or, press play above to enjoy a video discussion in the Roadshow News Recap.
Top reviews
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS arrives in NYC
Editor-in-Chief Tim Stevens had the pleasure of driving the Mercedes-Benz EQS ahead of its reveal this week, which we'll talk about below. Mercedes may have set the bar for luxury EVs.
2021 BMW M340i is a Sunset Orange stunner
News Editor Sean Szymkowski drove -- oh wait, that's me. I drove the 2021 BMW M340i to see if the 3 Series' middle child hits the sport sedan sweet spot.
2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 gets a new PDK option
Managing Editor Steve Ewing slipped into the 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 with its new PDK transmission option. It's a better car, with a catch, so he says.
2021 Lexus NX 300h is cool and collected
Top news
- Mercedes-Benz EQS struts in with swagger: The slippery-looking EQS will be the brand's first EV on sale in the US and it looks like a stunner.
- Hyundai Santa Cruz bucks the standard pickup formula: It's like a crossover with a bed, and it looks like a winner.
- 2022 Audi Q4 E-Tron brings EV engineering to the luxury compact SUV: It should be Audi's most affordable EV yet, but it's absolutely packed with technology.
- Have a sneak peak at the 2022 Honda Civic: Ahead of a proper reveal, Honda showed us the sedan in all its glory.
- Mazda MX-30 coming this fall: The brand's first EV will land in California in just a few months.
- Meet Ford BlueCruise: The automaker revealed a rival to GM's Super Cruise technology, which allows drivers to take their hands off the steering wheel under the right conditions.
2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz is a high-style compact truck
Top videos
Want to know all about your car's hazard lights? Cooley has you covered.
Let Stevens take you around New York in the Mercedes-Benz EQS in his first-drive video.
Reviews Editor Emme Hall goes over the Santa Cruz on video and falls in love all at the same time.