Mercedes-Benz EQS, Hyundai Santa Cruz pickup and more: Roadshow's week in review

We did it, everyone, it's Friday once again. And that means it's time to take a look back with the week in review. This week was, wow, it was very busy. We had a ton of new cars revealed and we drove some great vehicles, too. So scroll down and check things out for yourselves. Or, press play above to enjoy a video discussion in the Roadshow News Recap.

Top reviews

Editor-in-Chief Tim Stevens had the pleasure of driving the Mercedes-Benz EQS ahead of its reveal this week, which we'll talk about below. Mercedes may have set the bar for luxury EVs.

News Editor Sean Szymkowski drove -- oh wait, that's me. I drove the 2021 BMW M340i to see if the 3 Series' middle child hits the sport sedan sweet spot.

Managing Editor Steve Ewing slipped into the 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 with its new PDK transmission option. It's a better car, with a catch, so he says.

Top news

Top videos

Want to know all about your car's hazard lights? Cooley has you covered.

Let Stevens take you around New York in the Mercedes-Benz EQS in his first-drive video.

Reviews Editor Emme Hall goes over the Santa Cruz on video and falls in love all at the same time.