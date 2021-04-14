Mazda MX-30 EV lands in the US this fall, rotary engine revival to follow

Enlarge Image Mazda

Mazda is ready to tackle electric cars, and it's doing it with a very cool-looking car in the MX-30. While we saw the crossover back in 2019, on Wednesday we learned of its official US launch window, and it's coming this fall.

Well, it's coming to California this fall, with the rest of the US on deck in due time. The automaker also dished out some US-specific specs, and buyers will be treated to 144 horsepower and 200 pound-feet of torque. Power comes from a juiced-up 35.5 kilowatt-hour battery and a single electric motor to drive the front wheels. Mazda promises a little bit of the zoom-zoom feel will still be alive and well in this EV, too.

The company didn't talk about a range rating yet, but in other parts of the world, Mazda estimated a 124-mile range. So, no, it won't be challenging any range records. But the plus side is a smaller battery means it will charge very quickly. With a DC fast charger, an 80% battery charge comes in about 36 minutes, according to the automaker. Level 2 charging won't be so bad, either, if you leave it plugged in overnight, for example. We'll receive more information on a charging partnership with ChargePoint in the months to come.

Following the MX-30 EV will be the MX-30 plug-in hybrid, which will pack a rotary engine serving as a range extender. When needed, the engine will fire up to charge the battery, but never directly power the wheels. Nevertheless, it marks the fabled unit's return to action after years out of service. Mazda promised more details on the PHEV will come, but it's focused on launching the EV for now.

With its sustainable materials inside and super cool suicide doors, the MX-30 has a lot of personality for an EV. I'm excited for this one, and I think EV shoppers should be, too.