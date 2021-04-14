Honda offers us a first look at the 2022 Civic sedan

Honda

We're getting close to the official debut of the 11th-generation Honda Civic on April 28, and to help whet the public's appetite, Honda has released an uncamouflaged photo of the 2022 Civic sedan in Touring trim on Wednesday.

Now, taste is subjective, but the new Civic's styling is eliciting mixed reactions from the Roadshow staff. Overall the design looks pretty clean, and it's remarkably close to the Civic prototype that debuted last November, but hopefully the very businesslike nose on the production version translates a little better in person.

Honda is keeping mum on any specifications for the new Civic, but it's very proud of what it's calling its new human-centered design philosophy that promises to maximize space for vehicle occupants by minimizing the space needed for mechanical stuff. The current Civic interior is pretty decent, so we're very curious to see how it changes and if those changes are for the better.

The 2022 Civic sedan will be built in Canada at Honda's Alliston, Ontario plant, just as with the previous generation. The Civic hatchback -- which is set to debut in a few months -- will be built in the US for the first time, with production taking place at Honda's plant in Indiana. Previously the Civic hatch was built in the UK.