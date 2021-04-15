2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz is a high-style compact truck

  • 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz
  • 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz
  • 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz
  • 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz
  • 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz
  • 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz
  • 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz
  • 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz
  • 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz
  • 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz
  • 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz
  • 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz
  • 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz
  • 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz
  • 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz
  • 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz
  • 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz
  • 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz
  • 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz
  • 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz
  • 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz
  • 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz
  • 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz
  • 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz
  • 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz
  • 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz
  • 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz
  • 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz
  • 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz
  • 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz
  • 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz
  • 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz
  • 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz
  • 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz
  • 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz
  • 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz
  • 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz
  • 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz
  • 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz
  • 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz
  • 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz
  • 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz
  • 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz
  • 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz
  • 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz
  • 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz
  • 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz
  • 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz
  • 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz
  • 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz
  • 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz
  • 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz
  • 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz
  • 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz
  • 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz
  • 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz
  • 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz
  • 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz
  • 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz
  • 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz
  • 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz
  • 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz

This little truck is the new Hyundai Santa Cruz.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai
1
of 62

Based on the Hyundai Tucson, the Santa Cruz is smaller than today's class of midsize pickups.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai
2
of 62

In fact, it exists in a class of its own until the new Ford Maverick shows up.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai
3
of 62

The bed can carry 660 pounds of cargo. With the larger engine option, the Santa Cruz can tow 5,000 pounds.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai
4
of 62

A 10-inch digital gauge cluster is available.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai
5
of 62

These 20-inch wheels are optional. The base model comes with 18-inch wheels.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai
6
of 62

The LEDs make a super-cool light signature.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai
7
of 62

A 2.5-liter engine produces 181 horsepower and 191 pound-feet of torque. A turbocharged version of that engine puts out 281 hp and 311 lb.-ft.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai
8
of 62

The 2022 Santa Cruz will go on sale this summer.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai
9
of 62

Keep clicking or scrolling for more photos of this li'l truck.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai
10
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai
11
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai
12
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai
13
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai
14
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai
15
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai
16
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai
17
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai
18
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai
19
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai
20
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai
21
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai
22
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai
23
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai
24
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai
25
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai
26
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai
27
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai
28
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai
29
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai
30
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai
31
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai
32
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai
33
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai
34
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai
35
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai
36
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai
37
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai
38
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai
39
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai
40
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai
41
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai
42
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai
43
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai
44
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai
45
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai
46
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai
47
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai
48
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai
49
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai
50
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai
51
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai
52
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai
53
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai
54
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai
55
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai
56
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai
57
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai
58
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai
59
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai
60
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai
61
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai
62
of 62
Now Reading

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz is a high-style compact truck

Up Next

Hyundai Staria is the futuristic minivan of our dreams
Elon Musk dodges question on Tesla Cybertruck production, talks Model Y instead

Elon Musk dodges question on Tesla Cybertruck production, talks Model Y instead

by
GM and LG to build second US battery plant with $2.3B investment

GM and LG to build second US battery plant with $2.3B investment

by
Best affordable cars for 2021

Best affordable cars for 2021

by
Walmart is investing in self-driving development with Cruise

Walmart is investing in self-driving development with Cruise

by
Ferrari bumps up its first fully electric model to 2025

Ferrari bumps up its first fully electric model to 2025

by