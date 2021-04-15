2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz is a high-style compact truck

This little truck is the new Hyundai Santa Cruz.
Based on the Hyundai Tucson, the Santa Cruz is smaller than today's class of midsize pickups.
In fact, it exists in a class of its own until the new Ford Maverick shows up.
The bed can carry 660 pounds of cargo. With the larger engine option, the Santa Cruz can tow 5,000 pounds.
A 10-inch digital gauge cluster is available.
These 20-inch wheels are optional. The base model comes with 18-inch wheels.
The LEDs make a super-cool light signature.
A 2.5-liter engine produces 181 horsepower and 191 pound-feet of torque. A turbocharged version of that engine puts out 281 hp and 311 lb.-ft.
The 2022 Santa Cruz will go on sale this summer.
