Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster debuts in Geneva with 770 hp

Lamborghini is showing a second convertible model at the Geneva Motor Show alongside the Huracan Evo Spyder. The new Aventador SVJ Roadster will be limited to just 800 copies and will be able to hit 217 miles per hour.

Enlarge Image Lamborghini

The Roadster follows in the footsteps of the existing Aventador SVJ, with a lofty 770 horsepower at 8,500 rpm and 531 pound-feet of torque from its 6.5-liter V12. It is, Lamborghini says, the company's most powerful series-production V12 ever, with changes to extract more power including tweaks like titanium intake valves, a new intake manifold and a revised cylinder head. The 0-to-62-miles-per-hour run takes just 2.9 seconds.

To keep weight to a minimum, the SVJ Roadster's convertible roof is a carbon-fiber affair that stows in the frunk and can be released by way of quick-release levers inside the cabin. All told, the Roadster weighs just 110 pounds more than the SVJ Coupe.

New bodywork not only gives the SVJ Roadster a racier look but also helps with performance. Larger air intakes and side fins help contribute to 40 percent more downforce than the prior Aventador SV Roadster. There is, of course, a massive rear wing and large twin exposed exhausts protruding from the rear fascia.

Enlarge Image Lamborghini

Handling upgrades abound, with 50-percent stiffer anti-roll bars than the Aventador SV Roadster, as well as retuned magnetorheological dampers and new tuning for the stability control systems. The car's aluminum wheels are said to be "super light" and wear Pirelli P Zero Corsa rubber. And rear-wheel steering system is also included.

The power-operated rear window can open or close, regardless of whether the roof is open, to serve as a windblocker or provide more ventilation. And the built-in touchscreen infotainment system features navigation and Apple CarPlay support.

The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster will reach customers this summer, with US pricing listed from $573,966 before any options and taxes.