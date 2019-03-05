The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster packs 770 hp and extra downforce

  • lamborghini-aventador-svj-roadster-geneva-2019-hoyle-44
The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster follows in the footsteps of the the SVJ coupe at the Geneva Motor Show.

Its 6.5-liter V12 engine has a lofty 770 horsepower at 8,500 RPM and 531 pound-feet of torque.

The car will hit 62 miles per hour in 2.9 seconds and has a top speed of 217 mph.

Larger air intakes and side fins help contribute to 40 percent more downforce than the prior Aventador SV Roadster.

Larger air intakes and side fins help contribute to 40 percent more downforce than the prior Aventador SV Roadster.

There's a massive rear wing and larger exhaust tips that protrude from the rear fascia.

The SVJ Roadster is only 110 pounds heavier than the coupe, Lamborghini says.

Just 800 copies of this car will be produced, with the first deliveries beginning in the summer.

US pricing for the car will start at $573,966 before any options and taxes.

Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster.

58
of 80

