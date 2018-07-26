Lamborghini Aventador SVJ sets new Nürburgring lap record

Let the debates begin because there's a new claimed Nürburgring production-car record. This time, it's the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, which set a lap time of 6 minutes, 44.97 seconds. That means Lamborghini reclaims the title as fastest production car on the 'Ring, taking the crown away from the Porsche 911 GT2 RS and its 6:47.03 time.

Lamborghini

Interestingly, that Porsche record had replaced a prior Lamborghini record as king-of-the-Ring; until the GT2 RS, the production-car title holder was a Huracán Performante, which set a 6:52.01 lap.

Lamborghini says its newest record was set with help from the brand's research and development team, with Pirelli providing tire support and driver Marco Mapelli behind the wheel. However, the automaker hasn't released very many other details about the new car, the Aventador SVJ. Its suffix stands for "Superveloce Jota" and it features the company's "ALA 2.0" active aerodynamics technology to help keep the car planted on the road.

Compared to a standard Aventador, the SVJ is said to have more horsepower and less weight, though specific numbers haven't been divulged yet. What Lamborghini has said is that the car will have a weight-to-power ratio of 1.98 kilograms per horsepower. To put that in perspective, the standard Aventador S coupe has a claimed dry weight of 1,575 kilograms and produces 740 horsepower, giving a ratio of 2.12 kg/horsepower.

Other details revealed so far: The Aventador SVJ has retuned software for its all-wheel-drive, rear-wheel steering and stability-control systems. It is said to be stiffer with retuned steering, and it wears Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires -- though for the lap record, optional Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R rubber was used.

We'll find out more about the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ soon as the car will make its public debut during Monterey Car Week in California in late August.