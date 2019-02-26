Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder revealed ahead of Geneva Motor Show

Lamborghini, it turns out, is egalitarian when it comes to handing out higher-performing versions of its cars' various body styles. Following the introduction in January of the Huracan Evo coupe, Lamborghini on Tuesday confirmed it's going to sell a convertible version. The Huracan Evo Spyder will make its public debut at the Geneva Motor Show.

As in the coupe, the Huracan Evo Spyder gets a tweaked 5.2-liter V10 engine that now produces 640 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque. That means it matches the output of the last spicy Huracan droptop, the Performance Spyder, which coincidentally was revealed at the 2018 Geneva show.

Weighing in at just 3,400 pounds dry, the Huracan Evo Spyder will rocket its way to 62 miles per hour in just 3.1 seconds before continuing on to 202 mph. For those of you keeping track at home, that's a negligible 0.2 second slower than the Evo coupe.

Enlarge Image Lamborghini

As on the coupe, there are lots of handling changes for the Evo Spyder, including the addition of Lamborghini Piattaforma Inerziale 2.0. That's an upgraded software suite that manages the traction and stability controls, rear-wheel steering, all-wheel-drive system and adaptive dampers to help the Lamborghini handle as precisely as possible. Drive modes comprise Strada (or street), Sport and Corsa (track).

The Huracan Evo Spyder wears a new front fascia with larger air intakes, new underbody aerodynamic guides and a redesigned diffuser, as well as new exhausts that exit higher up on the rear fascia. It's shown in these photos in a new Verde Selvans paint color with 20-inch "Aesir" wheels shod in Pirelli P Zero rubber. Inside is a new 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay connectivity. The car's convertible top is unchanged, able to open in just 17 seconds while driving at up to 31 mph.

After its Geneva debut, the first deliveries of the Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder will start in the spring. US pricing starts at $287,400 before options or taxes -- or about $26,000 more than the coupe.