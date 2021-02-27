GMC Hummer EV Tesla Cybertruck vs. GMC Hummer EV 2021 Genesis GV80 2021 Ford Bronco 2020 electric vehicles Best car lease deals Best car insurance

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5, Mercedes C-Class, new USPS mail trucks: Roadshow's week in review

Here's a look back at everything that happened during the week ending Feb. 27.

hyundai-ioniq-5-4-2Enlarge Image

Guys, this looks so good.

 Hyundai

Another week down, another week in review, Roadshow readers. This week, we have a handful of big debuts from Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz and Kia. We also finally got a decision from the USPS on new mail trucks.

Scroll below to read the best of what happened the week ending Feb. 27

Top reviews

2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line is one sharp 4-door

Reviews Editor Emme Hall took the 2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line for a spin and found it to be a seriously sharp sedan.

Click here to read our 2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line review.

Meet Roadshow's 2020 Subaru Outback long-term tester

We waved goodbye to our long-term 2020 Subaru Outback after 12 months of testing. We found it to be a super-lovable, do-it-all wagon we'd happily recommend.

Click here to read our 2020 Subaru Outback long-term review wrap-up.

2021 Buick Envision makes a bolder statement

Reviews Editor Andrew Krok had some time with the 2021 Buick Envision and it's a seriously better SUV these days.

Click here to read our 2021 Buick Envision review.

2021 Karma GS-6: Same-same, but different

Top news

McLaren F1 GTR comes home with the GMA T50s Niki Lauda

Top videos

Now playing: Watch this: Why solid-state batteries are a hot topic for electric...
7:16

What in the world are solid-state batteries? Let us explain.

Now playing: Watch this: 2021 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 is adventure done...
2:34

Head on an adventure with Harley-Davidson's latest bike. We take a closer look at the latest machine.