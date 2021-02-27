2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5, Mercedes C-Class, new USPS mail trucks: Roadshow's week in review

Another week down, another week in review, Roadshow readers. This week, we have a handful of big debuts from Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz and Kia. We also finally got a decision from the USPS on new mail trucks.
Reviews Editor Emme Hall took the 2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line for a spin and found it to be a seriously sharp sedan.
We waved goodbye to our long-term 2020 Subaru Outback after 12 months of testing. We found it to be a super-lovable, do-it-all wagon we'd happily recommend.
Reviews Editor Andrew Krok had some time with the 2021 Buick Envision and it's a seriously better SUV these days.
- Meet the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5: This is Hyundai's first purpose-built EV and it looks really darn good.
- The 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class grows smarter and sleeker: The latest luxury sedan from Mercedes is here and it's a much smarter thing.
- New USPS mail trucks are coming: The United States Postal Service finally selected a new mail carrier and production will start in 2023. But they don't exactly live up to the Biden administration's pledge to go 100% EV.
- The Carnival is coming to town: The 2022 Kia Carnival replaces the Sedona and it should remind everyone minivans are still very good vehicles.
- Elon Musk explains Model Y confusion: Tesla's CEO explained this week why the Model Y Standard Range went missing from the company's configurator.
- Porsche hypes its E-Fuel: The German company's upcoming synthetic gasoline will be just as clean as an electric car, an exec said.
What in the world are solid-state batteries? Let us explain.
Head on an adventure with Harley-Davidson's latest bike. We take a closer look at the latest machine.