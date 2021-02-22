2021 Karma GS-6: Same-same, but different

Karma's luxury plug-in hybrid GT has a new name, a new price and a new mission.

It has a new name, a new price and a new mission, but the new 2021 Karma GS-6 is not actually new at all.

The plug-in hybrid luxury car is actually the Revero GT renamed.

The new name comes with a new price tag that is much more competitive with the likes of similar cars from Tesla and Audi and, soon, Lucid's electric sedans.

The rebranding should allow Karma to sell more cars, scale up production and prepare to launch its first fully electric car.

The GS-6's details are familiar. The 80-mile plug-in hybrid uses dual electric motors totaling 400 kW to sprint from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds.

On the road, the GS-6 feels poised and planted thanks to its generous grip and low center of mass.

With so few Karma automobiles on the road, the GS-6 turns heads wherever it goes.

The hybrid sedan features three drive modes and three levels of regenerative braking, selectable by paddle shifter.

The 2021 GS-6 starts at $85,700, including the $1,800 destination charge, a huge savings over the previous $146,600 starting price.

Even with the lower price, we think the upcoming Karma GSe6 stands a better chance of being competitive with the comparably priced battery electric competition.

Check out our first drive in the 2021 Karma GS-6 or keep swiping for more photos.

